Harmonic Introduces Breakthrough AI Orchestration Service for Live Video Workflows

New Service Simplifies Integration of AI Applications with Exceptional Reliability and Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced a breakthrough new AI orchestration service that enables broadcasters, streamers and service providers to seamlessly integrate AI applications into live video workflows with broadcast-grade reliability and security. The service empowers media companies to efficiently and securely enhance their workflows with best-of-breed AI applications developed by Harmonic and its trusted partners. As a result, service providers can lower AI-related investments and accelerate time to market for more personalized, cost-efficient live streaming and broadcast services.

"As video workflows increasingly become more complex and distributed, media companies face growing challenges with fragmented AI tools, complex integrations and inconsistent reliability," said Yaniv Sibony, vice president of growth product management at Harmonic. "Our new AI orchestration service changes the game by enabling multiple AI applications to operate from a unified control plane, with built-in reliability and security, helping media companies innovate faster, reduce complexity and confidently bring AI-powered video experiences to market."

Boosting Video Workflow Efficiency with a Unified AI Control Plane

Harmonic's AI orchestration service aggregates, orchestrates, maintains and updates AI applications implemented by Harmonic and best-in-class partners. Through a unified interface, service providers can easily configure, schedule and activate AI applications dynamically for simpler, more cost-effective operations. The service coordinates AI-based processing for live content, synchronizes outputs across multiple AI engines and ensures seamless failover through built-in redundancy mechanisms.

Available as a stand-alone SaaS offering, the orchestration service supports a suite of AI-driven applications, including real-time audio translation and transcription, dubbing and localization, automated live sports highlight generation, scene-level metadata generation, ad-break detection and in-stream ad triggering. Built for the broader ecosystem, the service works natively with Harmonic's full suite of media processing solutions including VOS®360 Media SaaS, VOS Media Software, XOS media processor and Spectrum™ X Plus.

Delivering Broadcast-Grade Reliability

Harmonic's AI orchestration service offers media companies a host of benefits, including:

Unified Governance : Service providers can manage multiple AI vendors from a single, secure control plane.

: Service providers can manage multiple AI vendors from a single, secure control plane. Synchronized Processing : Precise alignment of AI outputs across multiple engines enables media companies to deliver frame-accurate broadcast and streaming services.

: Precise alignment of AI outputs across multiple engines enables media companies to deliver frame-accurate broadcast and streaming services. Built-in Redundancy : Seamless failover mechanisms, combined with security and health monitoring for AI tasks, help service providers prevent on-air disruptions.

: Seamless failover mechanisms, combined with security and health monitoring for AI tasks, help service providers prevent on-air disruptions. Dynamic Scheduling: Service providers can effortlessly schedule and activate AI applications on a per live event basis.

Simplifying AI Adoption

By unifying multiple AI applications into a single platform, the AI orchestration service enables media companies to avoid costly integration cycles and rip-and-replace upgrades as AI technologies evolve. Ultimately, the service accelerates time to market for new AI-powered offerings by eliminating the need for complex integrations and repeated platform migrations.

Harmonic will demonstrate its innovative AI orchestration service at the 2026 NAB Show, April 19-22, in Las Vegas in booth W2831. To schedule a meeting with the company, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/nab/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.