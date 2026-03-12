Harmonic Redefines the Economics of Video Playout with New Spectrum X Plus Media Server

Advanced Media Server Delivers Double the Channel Density at Half the Cost per Channel of Previous Generations

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced Spectrum™ X Plus, the newest generation of its Spectrum X media server, offering double the channel density of previous generations. Spectrum X Plus dramatically simplifies video ingest and playout functions for broadcasters and content owners, significantly lowering the total cost per channel for broadcast delivery. Spectrum X Plus strengthens Harmonic's leadership in playout-to-delivery solutions by enabling broadcasters to deploy high performance playout infrastructure on premises, in the cloud with Harmonic's VOS®360 Media SaaS, and in hybrid environments.

"As broadcasters face growing cost pressures and increasingly complex workflows, Spectrum X Plus provides the flexibility, performance and future-ready architecture they need to modernize ingest, production and playout operations." said Stephane Cloirec, vice president, video appliance and software product management at Harmonic. "With Spectrum X Plus, we're responding to customer demand for higher channel density and lower cost per channel without compromising the outstanding quality and reliability that Harmonic solutions are known for. The next-generation media server also paves the way for future integration of AI-based applications such as Harmonic's AI orchestration service."

Efficiency Gains with Lower Cost Per Channel

Offering up to eight HD channels or two UHD channels per server, Spectrum X Plus significantly reduces rack space, power consumption and operating costs for broadcasters and content owners. The high-performance baseband video server supports multi-channel ingest, studio and news production, channel-in-a-box and integrated playout workflows.

Advanced Capabilities for Enhanced Video Playout

Spectrum X Plus streamlines video playout with integrated onboard graphics, audio loudness control, MCR switching and subtitle insertion. The media server also provides innovative capabilities for next-generation production including support for UHD workflows such as 3D LUT-based HDR conversions, immersive audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and MPEG-H as well as multiple resolutions, frame rates and codec formats.

Seamless Transition to IP

Built on a flexible, software-based architecture, Spectrum X Plus eliminates the constraints of traditional hardware-centric systems. The next-generation media server enhances performance for SMPTE ST 2110 environments, supporting SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 IP I/O, or hybrid configurations. This advanced feature enables broadcasters to transition seamlessly from traditional SDI to fully IP-based workflows.

Streamlined Expansion to Cloud Playout

Spectrum X Plus shares the same file and graphics formats with VOS360 Media and can be controlled by the same automation and traffic systems. This enables broadcasters to easily expand any Spectrum X system with cloud playout resources. The transition is seamless for broadcasters, allowing hybrid playout infrastructures to support service continuity and the rapid launch of pop-up channels in the cloud through fluid operations.

AI-Ready Architecture with GPU Acceleration

The media server's software-driven architecture also enables GPU acceleration and deployment of AI-based capabilities such as automated captioning, translation and other value-added workflows, helping broadcasters further streamline operations and reduce costs.

Harmonic will demonstrate its new Spectrum X Plus media server at the 2026 NAB Show, April 19-22, in Las Vegas in stand W2831. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/nab. More information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

