Harmonic to Participate in the 6th Annual Needham Tech Week Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Walter Jankovic, CFO of Harmonic, will host investor meetings at the 6th Annual Needham Tech Week Conference in New York, NY, on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

