Harmonic to Participate in Upcoming 2020 Investor Virtual Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) ("Harmonic" or the "Company") today announced that Patrick J. Harshman, President and CEO of Harmonic, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on September 15, 2020 at 3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET.

The Harmonic management team will additionally be participating in two conferences:

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communication Infrastructure Virtual Summit on September 1, 2020 ;

; 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference on September 10, 2020 .

A webcast replay of the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference fireside chat will be available on Harmonic's website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. The archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

