Harmonic to Participate in Upcoming December 2023 Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --­ Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Walter Jankovic, CFO of Harmonic, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2023 TMT and Consumer Conference in New York on December 4 at 11:15 a.m. PT/2:15 p.m. ET and investor meetings throughout the day, and investor meetings at the Barclays 2023 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on December 7.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Harmonic's website at investor.harmonicinc.com. An archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 30 days.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at https://www.harmonicinc.com/.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at https://www.harmonicinc.com/.



Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.