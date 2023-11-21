Harmonic to Participate in Upcoming December 2023 Investor Conferences

News provided by

Harmonic Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 17:05 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --­ Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Walter Jankovic, CFO of Harmonic, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2023 TMT and Consumer Conference in New York on December 4 at 11:15 a.m. PT/2:15 p.m. ET and investor meetings throughout the day, and investor meetings at the Barclays 2023 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on December 7.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Harmonic's website at investor.harmonicinc.com. An archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 30 days.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at https://www.harmonicinc.com/.

About Harmonic
Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at https://www.harmonicinc.com/.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

Also from this source

Harmonic to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

Harmonic to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Walter Jankovic, Chief Financial Officer of Harmonic, will participate in a fireside chat at the 17th...
Okinawa Cable Network Inc. Transforms its Broadband Service with Harmonic

Okinawa Cable Network Inc. Transforms its Broadband Service with Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Okinawa Cable Network Inc. (OCN) in Japan is using Harmonic's cOS™ broadband platform (previously known...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Broadcast Tech

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.