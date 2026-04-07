Harmonic to Unveil Breakthrough Fiber Innovations at the FTTH Conference 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it will showcase the latest fiber advancements and AI-powered network operations intelligence solution at the FTTH Conference 2026 in London. Powered by Harmonic's cOS™ virtualized core and a robust ecosystem of network devices, these innovations enable operators across Europe to accelerate multi-gigabit deployments, streamline operations and build highly scalable, cost-efficient fiber broadband networks.

"As fiber deployments accelerate across Europe, service providers need immediate solutions to boost deployment velocity, reduce costs and enable data-driven, intelligent operational decision-making," said Stefan Meier, Vice President of Broadband Sales, Europe at Harmonic. "Harmonic is at the forefront of fiber innovation, equipping operators with advanced solutions that keep pace with growing connectivity demands while enabling sustained network evolution."

Harmonic solutions at this year's FTTH Conference empower fiber service providers to:

Implement Proactive AI-powered Network Operations: Harmonic will introduce a new game-changing network operations intelligence solution at the FTTH Conference 2026. The solution shifts broadband operations from reactive monitoring to proactive, intelligence-driven performance. Harmonic's unified approach to network operations across any network, vendor and toolset enable smarter, proactive decision-making.

Scale Across Any Network: Harmonic will highlight scalable fiber solutions designed to support any density, any speed and extended reach, helping operators build long-term broadband infrastructure. From Fin OLT, Ripple modular nodes, Wharf and Pier high-density OLT shelves for extending 10G fiber, to the low-power Oyster node, Harmonic solutions enable cost-effective scaling to meet growing demand for high-speed fiber connectivity.

Eliminate Vendor Constraints: Harmonic's Open ONT framework empowers operators to choose the CPE that best aligns with their network strategy for greater flexibility and long-term agility.

To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at the FTTH Conference 2026, April 14-16 in booth S03 in ExCeL, London, visit www.harmonicinc.com/events/ftth-conference.

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-generation broadband services through nearly 41 million CPE devices worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about Harmonic's fiber solutions, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband/solutions.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.