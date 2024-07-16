Harmonic Unleashes Fiber Broadband Innovation at Fiber Connect 2024

Harmonic to Showcase Versatile Fiber Solutions That Simplify Deployments and Generate Savings for Service Providers

SAN JOSE, Calif. , July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that the company will demonstrate its latest fiber broadband innovations for high-speed broadband service delivery at Fiber Connect 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Harmonic's market-leading cOS™ virtualized broadband platform and versatile portfolio of network edge devices enable service providers to simplify and save on multigigabit fiber deployments and upgrades.

Harmonic cOS™ Broadband Platform

"Growth and profitability for fiber broadband service operators hinges on time to market and optimizing costs," said Dan Gledhill, senior vice president, broadband fiber at Harmonic. "At Fiber Connect we'll showcase our unique fiber broadband solutions that provide unparalleled flexibility for operators to reduce capex today and ensure expanded capacity for the future in any density, over any distance and to any location."

Harmonic will highlight several fiber broadband innovations at Fiber Connect that enable service providers to:

Streamline fiber deployments: Harmonic will demonstrate the power of its market-leading cOS platform to ease control and management of network edge devices, ensuring high performance on the network, enhancing the quality of experience for subscribers. With easy to install, versatile R-OLT and shelf modules, Harmonic's fiber solutions enable fast time to market of services and unlock savings on operations, construction and real estate.

Optimize equipment capital and interoperability: Harmonic's fiber solutions offer an open approach to ONU/ONT selection, allowing operators to adopt the customer premise equipment of their choice. This unique approach enables operators to break free from vendor lock-in, benefit from competitive ONU/ONT pricing and simplify network evolution.

Enable future-readiness and simplify upgrades: Harmonic's cOS platform enables upgrades at the speed of software with a single solution for GPON, XGS-PON, Combo PON, 25G and beyond. Harmonic will showcase how operators can cost-effectively address rural, suburban, urban and MDU deployments with a single solution.

Simplify QoE end-to-end: Harmonic will demonstrate multivendor fiber interoperability with Incognito, Kaon Broadband, Sercomm and Bitdefender. The demonstration will showcase Harmonic's cOS platform and Pier OLT shelf, Incognito's Fiber Service Orchestration solution and ONU/ONTs from multiple vendors, illustrating how to achieve best-in-class fiber service from the headend to the home.

Showcasing Expertise at the Fiber Connect Conference

Harmonic's Dan Gledhill will share his insights during the panel "Access Backhaul: Ensuring FTTH Networks Can Back It Up, Up, Up" on Tuesday, July 30, at 1:30 p.m.

Todd Lattanzi, regional vice president, fiber broadband business development at Harmonic will present "Unlocking Your Network" on Tuesday, July 30, at 4:40 p.m. in the Fiber Theater.

Harmonic's market-leading cOS virtualized broadband platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 28 million homes for service providers worldwide, including leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Fiber Connect 2024 attendees can see Harmonic's fiber broadband innovations on display in booth 786. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband/events/fiberconnect.

To learn more about Harmonic's fiber solutions, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband. Further information about Harmonic is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-cOS_logo.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic cOS™ Broadband Platform Logo

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-Dan_Gledhill.jpg

Photo Caption: Dan Gledhill, Senior Vice President, Broadband Fiber at Harmonic

