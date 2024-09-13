Harmonic's VOS360 Ad SaaS Validated by FreeWheel, Transforming Video Streaming Monetization

Harmonic's VOS®360 Ad SaaS has been Officially Integrated with FreeWheel for Server-Side Ad Insertion and In-Stream Advertising

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is pleased to announce that its VOS®360 Ad SaaS has been officially integrated with FreeWheel's platform for server-side ad insertion (SSAI) and in-stream advertising. This incorporation ensures reliable performance within the ecosystem of FreeWheel, the global technology platform for the advertising industry, exposing streaming platforms and broadcasters to enhanced, dynamic ad experiences across live and on-demand video streams.

"Achieving technical validation for VOS360 Ad SaaS within the FreeWheel ecosystem underscores the robustness of Harmonic's technology and represents a significant milestone for the video streaming industry," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. "This integration will enable publishers to offer more personalized and engaging ad experiences, contributing to greater viewer satisfaction and supporting revenue growth."

Harmonic's VOS360 Ad is an innovative cloud-native, stand-alone SSAI solution that enables personalized full-screen and in-stream ad delivery to millions of concurrent viewers. VOS360 Ad includes in-stream advertising through server-side insertion of new addressable ad formats such as double-box and dynamic L-bars. In-stream advertising with split-screen ad formats is particularly crucial in the context of live sports streaming, where maintaining viewer engagement is paramount. Featuring a user-friendly interface and developer-ready APIs, the industry-proven solution provides a complete workflow for creative processing, delivery and manifest manipulation with frame-accurate insertion. A key highlight of the solution is its ad reporting dashboard, which provides KPI metrics to easily understand the health of the system, monitor fill rates and maximize yield.

"By providing unparallelled and centralized connections to the entire ecosystem, FreeWheel's interoperable platform empowers broadcasters and publishers to unify and optimize decision-making across all global demand sources, helping to achieve increased yield and transparency," said Marc Lauriac, Executive Director, Business Development and Strategic Initiatives at FreeWheel. "We are thrilled to validate Harmonic's VOS360 Ad SaaS and integrate it with our ecosystem to support delivering reliable and cutting-edge advertising solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry."

Harmonic will demonstrate its VOS360 Ad SaaS at IBC2024, Sept. 13-16 in Amsterdam. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at IBC2024, stand 1.B20, visit https://www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/ibc/ . Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

FreeWheel will also be at IBC2024, in Hall 5, stand C80. Further information about FreeWheel is available at www.freewheel.com.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com .

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com , and follow us LinkedIn .

