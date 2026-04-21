Harness Wins 2026 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for DevOps

Award reflects deepening Google Cloud partnership and joint innovation in agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award in the Application Development - DevOps category.

Harness has deepened its strategic partnership with Google Cloud through a series of meaningful integrations and joint innovations. Most recently, the Harness MCP Server became accessible within Google's Gemini Enterprise environment, enabling customers to leverage Harness capabilities directly from their existing AI interface — meeting developers where they already work. Harness has also been an early adopter of Google's Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol, positioning the platform at the forefront of the agentic AI ecosystem and enabling seamless collaboration between AI agents across complex development workflows.

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We are proud to name Harness a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

"Being named Google Cloud's Technology Partner of the Year in DevOps is a testament to the depth of our collaboration and the real-world impact we're delivering for our joint customers," said Tom O'Reilly, SVP, Worldwide GTM Partnerships at Harness. "Together, we continue to innovate and build cutting-edge solutions that meet the moment. As AI becomes central to how software is built and deployed, our partnership with Google Cloud ensures that engineering teams have exactly what they need to lead."

Harness works with Google Cloud to give engineering teams end-to-end visibility across the development lifecycle, reduce the toil that slows teams down, and deliver a developer experience that drives lasting business impact. By combining Harness's AI software delivery capabilities with the breadth of Google Cloud's infrastructure and AI platform, joint customers are able to ship software faster and with greater confidence.

Harness is exhibiting at Google Cloud Next '26 in Las Vegas this week. Stop by the booth for live demos and to connect with the team, or book a demo.

About Harness

Harness is the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code — removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to deploy up to 70% faster, reduce change failure rates by 50%, cut deployment effort by 80%, and lower security noise by 65%. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

SOURCE Harness