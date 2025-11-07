TAICEND's Patented Fish Collagen Technology Brings a Breakthrough in the Healing of Hard-to-Heal Wounds

KAOHSIUNG CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAICEND is set to officially launch its groundbreaking new product — TAICEND Collagen Dressing — in 2026. Extracted from premium fish skin, the collagen is produced through a patented low-temperature extraction technology combined with a proprietary formulation, resulting in a high-purity fish collagen suitable for advanced wound dressings.

TAICEND Collagen Dressing

Compared to traditional fish skin dressings, which are difficult to source, preserve, and apply, TAICEND's fish collagen powder features a sterile bottled design that ensures safety, hygiene, and ease of use. The powder form allows for better absorption and provides critical support for effective wound healing.

The formulation preserves the triple-helix structure of fish collagen, creating a stable biological scaffold that enhances cellular support throughout the healing process. With a smaller molecular weight than bovine or porcine collagen, fish collagen offers excellent biocompatibility and higher patient acceptance. Enriched with compound amino acids, the formula helps regulate inflammatory responses, activate fibroblasts, and provide essential cellular nutrients to accelerate granulation tissue formation while maintaining an optimal moist healing environment.

For challenging wounds such as pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, TAICEND's fish collagen dressing significantly reduces recovery time and promotes faster tissue repair—offering clinicians a new therapeutic option that transforms wound care from "stalled healing" to "accelerated recovery."

Taicend Technology 5 Product Series:

Postoperative Care Series

Acute & Chronic Wound Care Series

Pressure Relief & Prevention Series

Skin Protection & Prevention Series

Emergency & Trauma Series

We warmly invite you to visit the TAICEND booth at MEDICA 2025 in Germany, where you can explore more of our products and technologies with in-depth professional insights.

Booth number: Hall 6 #H66-1

Join us on this journey of innovation in wound healing!

