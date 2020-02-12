Harper College Brings HR and Finance Teams Together with Oracle

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harper College, one of the largest community colleges in Illinois and winner of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Award for Best Practices in Community College Budgeting, has selected Oracle Cloud Applications to help support its mission to enrich its diverse communities by providing quality, affordable, and accessible education. With Oracle Cloud, Harper College will be able to better serve the needs of its higher education students by taking advantage of a complete and integrated suite of applications to break down silos; quickly and easily embrace the latest innovations; and improve user engagement, collaboration, and performance.

Opened in 1967 and named after Dr. William Rainey Harper, a pioneer in the country's community college movement, Harper College is one of the nation's premier community colleges. Supporting the learning goals of about 35,000 students annually, Harper College needed to increase the efficiency of its core business processes. Turning to the cloud to meet this objective, Harper College will be implementing Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud, Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud, and Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud.

Backed by a referendum affirmed by the community in which it serves, Harper College began to execute on its community driven plan to continue to provide affordable education and to keep its communities and local business competitive in a rapidly changing environment. One priority of the Ensuring a Strong Future plan is to maintain and improve campus infrastructure. The cornerstone of this priority required Harper College to invest in technologies to increase efficiency and support state-of-the-art technologies.

"Since its formation, Harper College has been a pioneer in delivering quality, affordable education," said Patrick Bauer, CIO of Harper College. "Moving business processes to the cloud with Oracle was a natural evolution and will help to reduce costs while providing an easier path to innovation. Managing finance and HR on the same platform will enhance business processes, improve insights, and increase efficiency to help us continually advance our student services."

With Oracle Cloud Applications, Harper College will be able to bring HR and finance teams together, create a single source of truth, automate manual processes, and drive end-to-end business innovation. Oracle ERP Cloud and Oracle EPM Cloud will enable Harper College to accurately and efficiently process financial information, track project statuses, and identify patterns in operational and financial data. In addition, with Oracle HCM Cloud, Harper College will be able to help faculty and staff provide the highest level of service to students by improving the entire workplace experience for employees, candidates, and HR professionals.

"To respond to rapidly changing educational needs resulting from a decline in overall student enrollment in the U.S. and a decrease in state funding, institutions need real-time visibility across the entire organization," said Hari Sankar, group vice president, product management, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud Applications, Harper College will be able to manage its finance and HR processes on a single platform. This will not only help drive efficiencies and improve decision-making, but also help Harper College deliver the best possible experience for its students and staff."

Oracle ERP Cloud was named the sole Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Midsize Enterprises[1] and a Leader in the "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises[2]." Oracle EPM Cloud was named a Leader in the "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions[3]" (with the highest position for its ability to execute) and "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions[4]." In addition, Oracle HCM Cloud was recently named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises [5] for its fourth consecutive year and placed the furthest for Completeness of Vision within the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises [6].

Additional Resources

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Midsize Enterprises, Mike Guay , John Van Decker , Christian Hestermann , Nigel Montgomery , Duy Nguyen , Denis Torii , Paul Saunders , Paul Schenck , Tim Faith , 31 October 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises, John Van Decker , Robert Anderson , Greg Leiter , 13 May 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, Robert Anderson , John Van Decker , Greg Leiter , 8 August 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, Robert Anderson , John Van Decker , Greg Leiter , 21 October 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Melanie Lougee , Ranadip Chandra , Jason Cerrato , Chris Pang , Ron Hanscome , Jeff Freyermuth , Sam Grinter , Helen Poitevin , 23 September 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises, Melanie Lougee , Ranadip Chandra , Ron Hanscome , Helen Poitevin , Chris Pang , Jeff Freyermuth , Sam Grinter , John Kostoulas , Jason Cerrato , 15 August 2018

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

