Harris Health System Selects Glassbeam Analytics to Improve Patient Care

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., the premier machine data analytics company, announced today that Harris Health System, one of the largest integrated healthcare system in Houston, Texas, has selected Glassbeam Clinsights™ as its analytics solution to deliver high quality patient care in the difficult times of COVID-19 crisis. The organization will leverage Glassbeam service analytics for remote diagnostic capabilities, allowing its biomed staff to avoid unnecessary travel, and instead remotely manage, monitor, and troubleshoot issues proactively, vastly improving machine uptime and utilization across entire fleet of imaging modalities.

Harris Health System is a fully integrated healthcare system that cares for all residents of Harris County, Texas. As the first accredited healthcare institution in Harris County to be designated by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, Harris Health is one of the largest systems in the country to achieve the quality standard. The system includes 18 community health centers, five same-day clinics, five school-based clinics, three multi-specialty clinic locations, a dental center and dialysis center, mobile health units and two full-service hospitals. Glassbeam will deploy its award winning cloud based solution providing Harris Health a single pane of glass to monitor various modalities from different manufacturers such as GE and Siemens.

"Improving patient care by optimizing machine uptime and utilization is critical for Harris Health System's vast and disparate fleet of imaging and bio medical equipment", said Tim Tatum, Director Bio Medical Engineering, Harris Health System. "Now with COVID-19 crisis, it is imperative that we are able to accommodate increased pressure on our human capital and fleet of medical equipment to deliver superior patient care. I am confident that Glassbeam service and utilization analytics will be able to deliver the business impact we are seeking in coming weeks and months".

"We are thrilled to add Harris Health System as a customer to our growing portfolio of large integrated health networks across the country", said Puneet Pandit, Co-founder and CEO, Glassbeam, Inc. "We understand the challenges faced by premium organizations like Harris Health with COVID-19 crisis, and we are ready to provide proactive and predictive analytics leveraging our award winning Clinsights™ application suite".

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the healthcare and high technology industry. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as UCSF Health, Gateway Diagnostics Imaging, Scripps Medical, Kodak, and NTT Ltd. For more information visit http://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on Twitter @Glassbeam.

