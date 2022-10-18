Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $1 million for Santa Clara County Client

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerome Bellotti of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. recovers $1 million for client Jimmy Seto during litigation.

Plaintiff Jimmy Seto was working as a field technician, repositioning a satellite dish on the latticed roof of an attached structure when the roof collapsed underneath him. Mr. Seto fell ten feet and sustained serious injuries including a fractured ankle. In addition to the fracture, Mr. Seto felt a "sharp wave" going up his entire spine.

The property was negligently controlled and maintained by Castello Partners and Cabrillo Markets and Liquors.

Over time, the ankle fracture healed but the debilitating pain that accompanied the injury persisted. Mr. Seto was desperate to find relief for his debilitating symptoms. He

began an exhaustive course of treatment, consisting of neurology and pain management consultations, orthopedics, physical therapy, injections, and a pulsed radiofrequency procedure.

Unfortunately, however, his symptoms persisted, and he was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain syndrome.

Mr. Seto continues to struggle with his injuries. He is permanently disabled due to his fall and was released from his job of 30 years as a result. He will require medical treatment for the rest of his life to combat the pain he suffers on a daily basis, and will never be able to return to the quality of life he lived before his injuries.

Initially, the defendants blamed Mr. Seto for his injuries arguing he never should have been on the roof in the first place.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. aggressively fought to prove the Defendants' negligence in maintaining their premises. This effort contributed to a higher settlement for the Plaintiff.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. tirelessly put pressure on the defense to secure a $1 million settlement for their client.

SOURCE Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.