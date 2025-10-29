Harris Teeter launches 2025 Harvest Feast Round Up campaign to benefit local food banks this holiday season

100% of funds raised will benefit hunger relief partners in local communities.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its annual Harvest Feast Round Up campaign. Now through Dec. 30, Harris Teeter customers are invited to round up their transactions to the nearest whole dollar at checkout; 100% of funds raised will benefit hunger relief partners in local communities.

Harris Teeter shoppers and associates donated more than $830,000 in the 2024 Harvest Feast campaign for those facing food insecurity. Since 2005, Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast Round Up campaign has raised nearly $14 million in monetary donations.

2025 Round Up Harvest Feast

Harris Teeter is proud to give customers an easy and convenient way to give back to local food banks. The company supports these efforts alongside its customers by donating millions of pounds of food to our partner food banks each year, packing holiday meals every year to feed thousands of families as part of Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast initiatives and raising money through various charity events.

"Many families in our communities rely on the help of our food bank partners which is why it is so important for Harris Teeter to provide a convenient way for shoppers to give back," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations for Harris Teeter. "Harris Teeter is proud to partner with local food banks to help end hunger, and our Harvest Feast Round Up campaign is one of the ways we can work together to make a meaningful impact in our communities."

Harris Teeter is proud to partner with 19 local agencies across its markets to help fight hunger year-round. Each food bank and pantry partner is assigned specific stores in their service area, ensuring that 100% of the funds raised through this campaign stay in the local community where the donation is made.

"We are continuously overwhelmed by the generosity of our valued associates and customers who help us provide millions of meals to our community members-in-need each year. It is important to remind our shoppers that every dollar raised at their Harris Teeter will go directly to serving hungry families within their own community," said Robinson.

The success of Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast campaign hinges on the generosity of its loyal shoppers and valued associates. To learn more about Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast Round Up campaign, click here.

About Harris Teeter: For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kroger, has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter