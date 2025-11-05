Harris Teeter kicks off annual Harvest Feast campaign with holiday meal donations and bag packing events

VolunTeeters will pack nearly 10,000 meal kits at local food banks throughout November

MATTHEWS, N.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter associates are rolling up their sleeves this November to pack holiday meals for families facing food insecurity across the Southeast. As part of Harris Teeter's annual Harvest Feast campaign, the company donates all the grocery items needed to create a complete holiday meal for families in need. In addition, Harris Teeter associates, also known as "VolunTeeters," will participate in five meal bag packing events at partner food bank facilities to assemble the meal bags before distribution. In total, the company will donate 9,500 meal bags, which will feed 38,000 people.

"Our associates are the heart of Harris Teeter, and their commitment to serving our communities extends far beyond the store aisles," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations for Harris Teeter. "These bag packing events embody our belief that we're truly 'in food with love.' Our VolunTeeters are proud to work alongside our food bank partners to help provide holiday meals for families who need them most."

The bag packing events will take place at food banks serving communities from North Carolina to Washington, D.C., reflecting Harris Teeter's commitment to hunger relief across its entire footprint:

Please note: The bag packing events are not a public distribution event; the meal bags will be distributed at a later date by the food bank. To inquire about the meals or additional food bank assistance, community members can reach out directly to their local food bank.

Each packing event will bring together Harris Teeter associates who live and work in these communities to assemble holiday meal bags that will be distributed to families in need through each food bank's network of partner agencies.

Meal kits contain food for a family of four's holiday, including turkey breast, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, rolls, and cake mix, plus a reusable Harris Teeter shopping bag. Harris Teeter is donating the meals in partnership with Cargill, Bruce's Yams, McCormick, Idahoan Foods, Kraft, General Mills, Jiffy, King's Hawaiian, and Ocean Spray.

In addition, Harris Teeter has launched its Harvest Feast Round Up campaign, which runs through Dec. 30. Customers can round up their transactions to the nearest whole dollar at checkout, with 100% of funds raised benefiting hunger relief partners in local communities.

Last year, Harris Teeter shoppers and associates donated more than $830,000 through the Harvest Feast Round Up campaign. Since 2005, the campaign has raised nearly $14 million in monetary donations for hunger relief. The company works with 19 food bank and pantry partners across its markets, ensuring that donations – whether monetary or food – stay in the communities where they are given.

In 2024, Harris Teeter donated 5.9 million meals to those in need through its Food Rescue program and partnerships with local food banks.

To learn more about Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast Round Up campaign, click here.

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter