Harris Teeter Associates Volunteer Across Seven Markets for National Volunteer Week

Associates from Charlotte to Washington, D.C. give back through hunger relief, food distribution and community support during National Volunteer Week, Apr. 19–25

MATTHEWS, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Harris Teeter associates are putting purpose into action across seven markets in celebration of National Volunteer Week (Apr. 19–25). From packing and delivering meals to sorting produce and stocking community food shares, Harris Teeter's "volunTeeters" are showing up for the neighborhoods they call home, and the neighbors who need them most.

Harris Teeter storefront

Volunteer events are taking place throughout the week at nonprofit partner organizations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland and Washington, D.C., anchored by Harris Teeter's longstanding commitment to ending food insecurity and supporting community enrichment.

"At Harris Teeter, we believe that being a neighborhood market means more than what happens inside our stores. National Volunteer Week is a reminder that our associates are neighbors first — and watching them show up across seven markets to pack meals, distribute produce and support the organizations serving their communities is exactly what 'in food with love' looks like in action," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter.

Harris Teeter associates have the opportunity to volunteer at the following organizations during National Volunteer Week:

Charlotte, NC

Nourish Up

YMCA of Greater Charlotte

Classroom Central

United Way of Greater Charlotte & The Bulb

Greenville, NC

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

Wilmington, NC

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

Raleigh/Durham, NC

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC

Charleston, SC

Trident United Way

Lowcountry Food Bank

Baltimore, MD

Maryland Food Bank

Washington, D.C.

Capital Area Food Bank

For more information, visit harristeeter.com and stay connected on Instagram and Facebook.

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter