Harris Teeter Offers VIC Card Members Daily Deals, 4x Fuel Points During Week-Long Customer Appreciation Sale May 13-19

MATTHEWS, N.C., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter is celebrating its shoppers with a week-long customer appreciation sale for VIC card members, featuring hundreds of limited-time savings on meat, groceries, beverages, health & beauty, and more.

Harris Teeter Customer Appreciation Week

For one week only, VIC card holders can take advantage of revolving daily deals on Pepsi products, Frito Lays Chips, Harris Teeter boneless chicken breasts, and more. Shoppers also have access to 10% off all Simple Truth, Simple Truth Organic, and Simple Truth Protein items with clipped coupon (limited to one per visit), as well as VIC card deals on dozens of pantry staples, fresh produce, and meat and seafood offerings.

The sale begins Wednesday, May 13 and runs through Tuesday, May 19. Sales highlights include:

Wednesday, May 13: 4-liter Pepsi Products, $.99 each

Thursday, May 14: Wonder Classic Bread, $.99 each

Friday, May 15: Stacy's Pita Chips (7.33 oz.), $1.99 each

Saturday, May 16: Frito Lay Chips (6–8 oz.), $1.99 each

Sunday, May 17: Harris Teeter Boneless Chicken Breasts (Value Pack), $1.79/lb.

Monday, May 18: Farmers Market Sweet Corn, 4 for $1

Tuesday, May 19: Harris Teeter Grade A Large Eggs (12 ct.), $.99 each

20% off case wine – Thursday, May 14 through Sunday, May 17

4x fuel points – Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17

Starting on Friday, May 15, shoppers can unlock additional savings with 4x fuel points all weekend long – customers can earn four times the fuel points on all qualifying purchases. Accumulated fuel points can be redeemed for savings of up to $1 per gallon at Harris Teeter Fuel Centers and participating BP and Amoco fuel stations, adding even more impact to a week of big savings. Customers simply need to download the digital coupon to participate.

"This sale is our way of thanking our loyal Harris Teeter customers and the communities we serve," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations at Harris Teeter. "We're proud to provide customers with great value, a wide selection of fresh, high-quality products and friendly associates who help make shopping at Harris Teeter a great experience every day."

Customers can find all customer appreciation deals by checking the weekly ad online, visiting their local store, or checking out the deals in the Harris Teeter app for the latest updates and digital coupons.

Deals are valid from Wednesday, May 13 through Tuesday, May 19.

For more information, visit harristeeter.com and stay connected on Instagram and Facebook.

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter