Harris Teeter Launches 'Big BOGO Event' with Hundreds of Deals Ahead of Cinco de Mayo Plus 4X Fuel Points and Bonus Savings Events

MATTHEWS, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter is helping shoppers stock up and save with its highly anticipated Big BOGO Event, a limited time, weeklong savings celebration featuring hundreds of buy-one-get-one offers across the store. Running Wednesday, April 29 through Tuesday, May 5, this limited-time event delivers exceptional value on fresh favorites, pantry staples and everything needed for festive gatherings.

Harris Teeter storefront

For one week only, customers can take advantage of a wide variety of standout buy-one-get-one deals on everyday favorites across the store, including fresh proteins like boneless chicken breast and pork tenderloin, seasonal produce such as raspberries and blackberries and convenient options like pre-sliced meats and cheeses. Additional deals extend to snacks, sodas and pantry staples, offering something for every household.

With Cinco de Mayo at the center of the celebration, Harris Teeter is making it easy for customers to prepare for festive gatherings with a wide selection of BOGO savings on key ingredients such as extra large Hass avocados, bell peppers, Harris Teeter black beans, shredded cheese, chips and tortillas. From taco night essentials to fresh guacamole and party-ready spreads, customers can find everything they need to celebrate with ease.

In addition to BOGO savings, customers can enjoy 20% off case wine purchases, valid Thursday, April 30 through Sunday, May 3, perfect for entertaining or stocking up.

Shoppers can unlock even more value on Friday, May 1, with a special 4x Fuel Points Friday event, earning four times the fuel points on all qualifying purchases. Accumulated fuel points can be redeemed for savings of up to $1 per gallon at Harris Teeter Fuel Centers and participating BP and Amoco fuel stations, adding even more impact to a week of big savings. Customers simply need to download the digital coupon to participate.

"This BOGO Event is all about bringing excitement to the shopping experience with incredible savings and can't-miss deals across the store," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations at Harris Teeter. "With hundreds of BOGO offers and special limited-time promotions, it's the perfect opportunity for customers to stock up on fresh favorites and discover new products."

Customers are encouraged to explore the full range of deals by checking the weekly ad online, visiting their local store, or checking out the deals in the Harris Teeter app for the latest updates and digital coupons. Deals are valid from Wednesday, April 29 through Tuesday, May 5.

For more information, visit harristeeter.com and stay connected on Instagram and Facebook.

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter