Harrisonville Telephone Company (HTC) Selects Ribbon's IP Wave Solutions for Network Upgrade

Gains expanded capacity with joint Packet and Optical solution

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that HTC , an Illinois-based provider of communications services, is leveraging Ribbon's IP Wave solutions to update its network.

"Ribbon has been a trusted partner for many years, supporting us as we strive to provide our customers with innovative products, fast speeds and state of the art features," said Craig Hern, Vice President of Operations from HTC. "We turned to them for an expandable solution that can keep up with our customers' increasing bandwidth requirements. We also appreciate the quality of their USA-based technical support teams."

HTC is leveraging Ribbon's NPT IP Routing and Apollo Optical Transport solutions, part of the company's comprehensive IP Wave portfolio. Architected to enable providers to build and operate multi-layer data and optical networks, IP Wave solutions seamlessly fuse optimized hardware and automation software within an open architecture, and deliver the agility needed to rapidly create and implement innovative new services.

"Businesses and end-users are demanding access to high speed internet solutions and HTC is committed to meeting those needs with state of the art solutions. We're proud to support them in this process, and to continue growing the relationship as we expand our portfolio," said Elizabeth Page, Ribbon's Senior Sales Director, Rural Markets, Ribbon.

