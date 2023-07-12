Hart Energy's Hall of Fame Awards & Gala to Recognize Energy Industry Pioneers & Next Generation Leaders

HOUSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 50th anniversary celebration in 2023, Hart Energy announces the inaugural Hart Energy Hall of Fame Awards and Gala for Dec. 5, during which Hart will honor the first 50 Hall of Fame inductees plus many Next Generation leaders pushing the energy sector into the future.

The inaugural Hall of Fame selections will recognize the sector's groundbreaking pioneers who expanded and reinvented the industry time and again for half a century, as well as those leading energy into its next transformations in the years and decades ahead. Inductees will include top industry oil and gas executives, wildcatters, technology developers, finance leaders and much more.

As we reflect on the last 50 years, it is humbling to see the Hart Energy story so intertwined with the rich history of the energy sector," said John Hartig, CEO of Hart Energy. "The industry's evolution over a half century is a testament to the pioneering men and women, companies, and technologies that propelled innovation to revolutionize how we power the world. Today, as we look forward to the next half-century, we want to carry that momentum forward to a sustainable and secure energy future for generations to come."

In addition to the gala, Hart Energy will publish a special 13th edition of its flagship Oil and Gas Investor digital and print magazine profiling Hall of Fame inductees, documenting the energy sector's major milestones over the past half century, and highlighting key leaders and new technologies driving future growth.

Nominations for the prestigious inaugural class of the Hart Energy Hall of Fame are open through July 15, 2023.

