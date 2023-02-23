Hart Energy Expands Editorial Coverage of Shale Sector Finance Naming Chris Mathews Senior Editor, Shale and Acquisitions & Divestitures

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy today announced the appointment of Chris Mathews as the new Senior Editor covering the shale sector and A&D markets across its expansive multi-channel content network including online at HartEnergy.com, at events with Hart Energy LIVE, and in the flagship magazine, Oil and Gas Investor.

A seasoned and skilled energy journalist, Mathews joins Hart Energy after working for nearly five years at the Houston Business Journal. There he led coverage of the energy sector, he reported on finance and innovation in the banking and private equity worlds, and he launched the Houston Inno publication, which focused on startups and the technology sector. Prior to the Houston Business Journal, Mathews worked for the Religion News Service in Washington, D.C. and as a statehouse political reporter in Missouri.

As the Senior Editor, Shale/A&D at Hart Energy, Mathews will lead coverage of the upstream shale sector and on deal-making and analysis across the global energy sector.

"Chris brings in-depth experience that will boost our industry-leading coverage of shale oil and gas trends and energy deal-making," said Jordan Blum, Hart Energy Editorial Director. "His expertise will expand Hart Energy's investigative news and trend pieces that feature industry highlights on emerging basins, corporate strategies and industry consolidation."

