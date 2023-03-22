Hart Energy Introduces OGI PLUS, a New Oil and Gas Investor Offering Reaching 23X More Audience Across Hart Energy's Multi-Channel Network

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to heightened demand for our flagship Oil and Gas Investor Magazine content among its dedicated readers, Hart Energy has bundled Oil and Gas Investor's expansive premium content for readers and advertisers in easy-to-access formats across its Print and Digital network, branded OGI PLUS.

For 40 years, Oil and Gas Investor has provided informative, top-quality and trusted news and analysis to a highly qualified audience of energy executives and investors. It is differentiated by its seasoned editorial staff as the go-to destination for the oil and gas industry.

Effective immediately, OGI PLUS fully integrates Oil and Gas Investor Magazine and its digital complements -- OilandGasInvestor.com, weekly newsletters Oil and Gas Investor This Week and A&D Watch, the OGI Interview video series, and the OGI Digital Magazine on HartEnergy.com. OGI PLUS can be accessed via digital sign-in and from QR codes in Oil and Gas Investor Magazine. OGI PLUS reaches 70,000 knowledgeable energy executives and is accessible with a subscription to its premium content.

"As Oil and Gas Investor readers' appetites for industry coverage increases and their interest in reading OGI content across devices grows, OGI PLUS's daily, weekly and monthly content are now fully accessible," says John Hartig, CEO of Hart Energy. "Whether in a magazine, or digital newsletters, or via hartenergy.com, OGI readers and advertisers can engage with OGI's up-to-date news and insights from the industry's most trusted journalists. OGI PLUS's new multi-channel offering will also provide our advertising partners with unparalleled reach and impact to help drive their marketing objectives."

"Our energy finance, deal making, technology, regulatory and geopolitical coverage runs the gamut from wellhead to Wall Street and around the world," says Jordan Blum, Editorial Director. "We are excited to offer our readers the ability to absorb our industry coverage however they want to consume it."

