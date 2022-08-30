Hart Energy to Expand Content Leadership, naming Jordan Blum Editorial Director

Company redoubles commitment to drive "Digital First" strategy, expand energy coverage as comprehensive news, data and analysis resource within global energy market.

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy today announced the appointment of Jordan Blum as Editorial Director of Hart Energy to lead Hart Energy's expansive multi-channel content network.

A media and energy industry veteran, Blum most recently served as Senior Editor, Americas for S&P Global Commodity Insights where he led coverage of the North American upstream and midstream oil and gas sectors. While at S&P, Blum also served as Interim Director, Americas Oil News where he oversaw news and analysis for North and South America, heading a team across both continents, while contributing to the coverage of natural gas, renewables, power, metals and agriculture. Prior to S&P, Blum was Senior Energy Reporter, Houston Chronicle, where he was lead reporter covering the upstream oil and gas sector. Blum served in senior editorial positions at Houston Business Journal and also at The Advocate where he was Washington Bureau Chief.

"Hart Energy is at the epicenter of today's rapidly-changing global energy landscape and I'm thrilled to welcome Jordan to Hart Energy's industry-leading Editorial team," said John Hartig, Hart Energy Chief Executive Officer. "Jordan brings deep experience as we're redoubling our commitment to best-in-class business journalism that integrates our media, conference, and data platforms to serve our industry. I'm confident in his ability to accelerate our mission of expanding our news and coverage while rapidly growing our digital footprint."

"I am incredibly thrilled to lead this highly-respected Editorial team and build on Hart Energy's strong legacy," Blum said. "I look forward to working with the team to continue developing leading energy news. It is a great opportunity to grow and deepen Hart Energy's content coverage and serve our audiences across our numerous channels."

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive and Omnichannel source for news, data, and analysis. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

Contacts: John Hartig, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 713.260.4617 Damon Vance, Vice President, Marketing, [email protected]rtenergy.com, 713.260.4627

