Hart Energy's 2023 Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation Awarded

HOUSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy editorial staff will announce the recipients of the 2023 Meritorious Awards for Engineering (MEA) Innovation in an April E&P e-newsletter and in Hart Energy's flagship Oil and Gas Investor magazine. MEA honors engineering excellence in 17 categories across the upstream energy industry and recognizes new products and technologies that demonstrate innovation in concept, design and application.

"E&P has consistently honored outstanding technical innovation that enables the industry to overcome massive challenges," said Jordan Blum, Editorial Director of Hart Energy. "We are thrilled to announce this year's top award recipients whose engineering developments are making tremendous impacts across the energy sector."

The expert panel of judges included engineers and scientists from operating and consulting companies around the globe. MEA entries are judged on their game-changing significance – both technically and economically. Judges were recused from categories in which they or their companies have a business interest.

The 2023 Honorees:

Artificial Lift: InfinityPL; Ambyint + AWS with CNX Resources

Carbon Management: Canrig nanO2 Fuel Enhancer; Nabors Industries

Digital Oil Field: Neuro Autonomous Solutions; SLB

Drill Bits: Aegis 3D-printed Armor; SLB

Drilling Fluids/Stimulation: AquaShear Drilling Fluids Mixer; Johnson Specialty Tools

Drilling Systems: GeoSphere 360; SLB

Exploration/Geoscience: BlendSeis: Advanced Seismic Data Acquisition; Saudi Aramco

Floating Systems and Rigs: MPD-Ready Jack-Up Riser; Oil States Industries

Formation Evaluation: StrataStar® Deep Azimuthal Resistivity Service; Halliburton

HSE: Digital Gas Monitoring Ecosystem; Shepherd Safety Systems

Hydraulic Fracturing/Pressure: ClearVision™; EV

IOR/EOR/Remediation: Welltec Puncher 218; Welltec

Machine Learning and AI: LOGIX® Autonomous Drilling Platform's Auto Steer Module; Halliburton

Non-Fracturing Completions: Fuzion®-EH electro-hydraulic downhole wet-mate connector; Halliburton

Onshore Rigs: FlexRig Flex3 Walking Rig Million Pound Mast; Helmerich & Payne

Subsea Systems: REACH Wireline-retrievable Safety Valve; Baker Hughes

Water Management: Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Produced Water Management Project; Saudi Aramco

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

Contact:

Jordan Blum, Editorial Director, [email protected], 713.260.4621

SOURCE Hart Energy