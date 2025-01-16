Harts Plumbers, Electricians, & HVAC Technicians Helps Homeowners Save Money in the Face of Utility Rate Increases

Tacoma-based home services provider offers tips to reduce energy consumption this winter

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians, a top-rated home services provider founded in 2013, shares tips homeowners can use to prepare for the impending 6.5% hike in power rates and the 6.3% increase in water rates for 2025.

According to Tacoma Public Utilities, the power increase will take place in April while the hike in water rates began in January.

"At Harts, we understand the concern these rate increases may cause our customers," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians. "Our customers are always there to support us, so we hope that providing them with easy steps to reduce energy consumption will help them."

The experts at Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians recommends these simple changes to lower energy costs:

Turn off unused electronics: Even when not in use, electronics often remain in standby mode, pulling some energy through their cords. Developing the habit of unplugging things like chargers, small appliances and computers can conserve energy and reduce your energy bill.

Utilize window coverings: Take advantage of natural light for both illumination and interior warmth in winter but cover those windows to conserve cool air in the hotter months.

Upgrade to LED lighting: LED bulbs not only use less energy than traditional bulbs, but also last significantly longer. Their durability easily offsets their slightly higher cost.

Identify gaps in doors and windows: Identifying and sealing gaps around doors and windows can keep the cool or warm air inside while also keeping the air outdoors from entering the home. This limits the stress on HVAC units and keeps it working efficiently.

Schedule an HVAC or plumbing inspection: Scheduling an HVAC or plumbing inspection can help ensure there are no unknown issues with your units. An inspection can also ensure all systems are working efficiently to help prevent excess energy or water usage.

There are some higher-cost upgrades available to homeowners, including better insulation, energy-saving windows, smart thermostats with zone control systems and energy-efficient appliances. To make the expense of updates easier to afford, many homeowners can qualify for rebates, credits or financing from their local utility district. In Tacoma, homeowners can apply for deferred loans, rebates, zero percent interest loans and credits on utility bills.

"Our number one priority is to help our customers whenever we can," Hart said. "Whether it's providing proactive tips to save money or conserve energy, we are here when our customers need assistance."

For more advice from Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians about offsetting your rising utility costs, explore 28 Ways to Offset Rising Utility Costs in 2025.

To questions about our services, please call (253) 470-8766.

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

