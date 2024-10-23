Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians helps Tacoma VFW Post restore water supply

The top-rated local home services provider donates time to get VFW Post 91 operational for normal fundraising activities

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians, a top-rated home services provider founded in 2013, is helping VFW Post 91 in Tacoma get back to normal fundraising activities by repairing their plumbing issues and restoring water to their facility, located at 2000 South Union Avenue.

The VFW post was originally constructed in the 1950s. With many of the plumbing components failing due to age, it eliminated their ability to host critical fundraising events and generate revenue for the veteran community for the past year. Once the work is completed, water will be restored to the facility, and VFW Post 91 will be able to resume normal activities.

"I had the opportunity to meet with the leadership team at Post 91, and being a veteran myself, I was moved by the passion and commitment that their leadership demonstrated in creating a place of camaraderie and support for fellow veterans," said Jason Fournier, president of Harts. "Every single one of those individuals answered the call during multiple foreign conflicts over the last several decades, so we at Harts felt compelled to return their sacrifice and acts of service with one of our own."

Through discussions between Harts and Commander of VFW Post 91, Elwin L. Farnsworth and other leadership, Harts was able to secure donations from its primary supplier, Winsupply of Puget Sound, to assist on the project.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Harts to refurbish the plumbing system at the VFW Post 91. This collaboration stems from our deep commitment to supporting the community for veterans who have bravely served in overseas conflicts," said Brad Wright, president of Winsupply of Puget Sound. "We are honored to donate parts and supplies to ensure that our veterans have a comfortable and functional environment to gather and find support. Participating in this project exemplifies our dedication to giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

VFW Post 91 was established to serve veterans returning from combat, specifically those in the 91st Infantry Division from World War I, known as the "Wild West Division." VFW Post 91 honors the legacy of these veterans and provides community for those have served in overseas conflicts since that time.

"On behalf of VFW Post 91, I would like to thank Harts and Winsupply of Puget Sound for donating time and materials to restore our plumbing system," said Farnsworth. "With their support, Post 91 can continue to accomplish our mission of helping veterans in need, as we have since the post was founded in 1918. VFW Post 91 looks forward to a continued partnership with Harts and Winsupply."

