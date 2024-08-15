Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians announces forever warranty on major equipment and services

The top-rated local provider introduces a new policy to ensure homeowners stay "Forever Covered. Forever Comfortable"

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians, a top-rated home services provider founded in 2013, is enhancing its five-star service with the introduction of a forever warranty for new installations on major equipment and services.

The new Harts forever warranty ensures homeowners throughout the Seattle, Tacoma and Tukwila areas are "Forever Covered. Forever Comfortable."

"Our customers deserve peace of mind," said Dan Hartsough, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians. "With our new forever warranty, they can rest assured that they're getting service and equipment they can count on. We're proud to provide homeowners across our service area with unmatched value. This lets them know they can trust us and we'll stand by our work forever."

The new warranty covers parts and repairs for the following equipment and services:

Furnaces

Air conditioning units

All types of water heaters

All types of electrical panels

All types of generators

Whole home repiping

Whole home rewiring

Whole home redevicing

Full sewer replacement

Minisplit, heat pump and air handler HVAC

The forever warranty covers parts and repairs on new installations. It is backed by a third-party insurer and will remain in place regardless of the status of Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians. Equipment must undergo routine maintenance.

The new warranty comes on the heels of Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians being named to the Inc. 5000, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It is the fifth time Harts has appeared on the prestigious list. More information on the Inc. 5000 can be found by visiting https://www.inc.com/profile/harts-services.

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians provides critical plumbing services, top-notch electrical services, and outstanding heating and cooling services throughout the greater Seattle, Tacoma and now Tukwila areas.

For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

