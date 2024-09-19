HARTZ Physical Therapy and MovementX Recognized with Top Awards at WebPT's Ascend 2024

The 11th annual rehab therapy business summit celebrates two leading physical therapy practices for their innovation and advancement of the PT profession

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM), recently announced HARTZ Physical Therapy as the winner of the Practice of the Year award and MovementX as the winner of the Innovator of the Year award. Both practices were recognized at WebPT's Ascend business summit, Sept. 12-14, which hosted more than 300 rehab therapists in Chicago.

The 2024 theme of Ascend was Mapping the Future. It included a keynote by four-time Olympic Medal winner Angela Ruggiero along with sessions from leading PT experts including Rick Gawenda , PT, president of Gawenda Seminars & Consulting, Inc. and Amy Lafko , MSPT, founder of Cairn Consulting Solutions.

"HARTZ Physical Therapy and MovementX truly embody the spirit of Mapping the Future and setting the standard for excellence in the rehab therapy industry," said Ashley Glover , CEO of WebPT. "Their ability to navigate challenges and drive innovation makes them standout leaders. By celebrating their achievements at Ascend, we aim to inspire other practices to continue pushing boundaries and advancing the field."

HARTZ Physical Therapy, awarded Practice of the Year, is a Pennsylvania-based clinic with six locations and a team of 30 therapists. Over the past year, the practice has expanded by diversifying its services, making a greater impact in the community, and maintaining exceptional employee engagement and retention.

"This recognition recognizes the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire team over the past 24 years in business," said Brian Hartz , DPT, MPT, OCS, CSCS, CEO and founder of HARTZ Physical Therapy. "Throughout the last year, we've grown our team by 30%, increased overall visits by 27%, and maintained a 95% staff retention rate—all while expanding services and staying deeply connected to our community. Our success comes from empowering our team, providing them with the resources they need, and creating an environment of growth and collaboration. This award inspires us to keep pushing forward, and we're excited for what's ahead as we continue to serve and grow."

MovementX, awarded Innovator of the Year, is a nationwide concierge physical therapy and personal training organization that is changing delivery of care by putting its people first. MovementX's team describes the model as the 'perfect blend of autonomy and community.' The company established their " 100 Thrive in '25 " vision, to have 100 thriving providers by the end of 2025, developed through supporting its team in five domains of wellness. To reach their vision, they switched from an independent contractor model to W-2 employment, revamping compensation, benefits, and internal processes for long-term success and cultural growth.

"Winning the Innovator of the Year award is a tremendous honor for us," said Josh D'Angelo , PT, DPT, co-founder and CEO of MovementX. "Our growth is a direct result of our core belief that empowered providers will empower their patients. When we give our team the right tools, resources, and support, they make magic happen with their patients, truly living our mission of helping people move their best, so they can live their best. We're excited to keep pushing the envelope and making a positive impact in the field of physical therapy."

Ascend is the leading rehab therapy business summit, offering inspiring content, curated networking opportunities, educational sessions, and dynamic events for professionals from practices of all types and sizes. To stay updated on future Practice of the Year or Innovator of the Year awards, subscribe to the WebPT Blog at webpt.com/blog . For more details about Ascend, visit webpt.com/ascend .

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM). WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most trusted and reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

SOURCE WebPT