Haruko Isomura of Cactus Communications Appointed as Asia-Pacific Director of ISMPP Certification Board

TOKYO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a technology company accelerating scientific advancement, is proud to announce that Haruko Isomura has been appointed to the International Society for Medical Publication Professionals (ISMPP) Certification Board as Director for the Asia-Pacific region, effective January 1, 2021.

Haruko Isomura has been appointed to the International Society for Medical Publication Professionals (ISMPP) Certification Board as Director for the Asia-Pacific region

Haruko currently serves as Account Director for Cactus Life Sciences, a CACTUS brand that offers scientific communication solutions to pharmaceutical, life sciences, and medical device companies. She became an ISMPP Certified Medical Publication Professional (CMPP)™ in 2018 and has since been instrumental in championing publication ethics among biopharmaceutical companies in Japan. With her appointment to the ISMPP Certification Board, Haruko hopes to leverage her network and expertise in life sciences publishing to strengthen the activities of ISMPP in the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking on the appointment, Elvira D'souza, President, CACTUS Life Sciences, said, "It is an extremely proud moment for CACTUS that one of our own is chosen by the ISMPP Certification Board to represent the Asia-Pacific region. Haruko is a talented professional and I am sure she will excel in the additional responsibility and will be an asset to ISMPP. Her contribution to her new role will benefit the research community across the Asia-Pacific region and we at CACTUS wish her the very best."

Commenting on her appointment and responsibilities for the role, Haruko Isomura said, "I think it is essential for Asian countries to have more specific support to help authors understand publication guidelines and ethics in their local languages. ISMPP aims to bolster professional development among publication professionals all over the world and it is an honour to contribute to this cause."

About Cactus Life Sciences

Founded in 2010, Cactus Life Sciences (lifesciences.cactusglobal.com) helps pharma, biotech, and medical device organizations worldwide with content strategy, development, and dissemination. Cactus Life Sciences is a brand of Cactus Communications (cactusglobal.com), a technology company accelerating scientific advancement. CACTUS solves problems for researchers, universities, publishers, academic societies, and life science organizations through innovative products and services developed under the brands Editage, Cactus Life Sciences, R, Impact Science, UNSILO, and Cactus Labs. CACTUS has offices in Princeton, London, Aarhus, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai; a global workforce of over 3,000 experts; and customers from over 190 countries. CACTUS is considered a pioneer in its workplace best practices, and has been consistently ranked a great place to work over the last several years.

Media contact:

Indrani Das

[email protected]

755-905-9538

SOURCE Cactus Communications