Harvest Announces Presale of River Run Custom Townhomes

31 May, 2023, 17:00 ET

Debut Residential Offering River Run Is Adjacent to the Sammamish River Trail and set within Harvest, Woodinville's New Gathering Place Featuring the Somm. Hotel, Prominent Wineries, Breweries, and Restaurants and More

WOODINVILLE, Wash., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest's debut residential offering, River Run Woodinville, launched presales  on May 15, 2023 for its sleek, new townhomes, and already a number of  homes have gone under contract. River Run, located on the Sammamish River, is offering a total of 31 luxury townhomes, each with a two-car garage, and twenty-two with elevators. 

Enjoy outdoor living on the rooftop deck of each of the smaller homes
The Harvest Yard features prominent wineries, restauranteurs, breweries and other shops and retailers
"Wine, food, shopping, biking, events, and outdoor markets will all be within easy reach for residents of River Run at Harvest," says Sonya Johnston, broker of Harvest Agency, LLC. "River Run is connected to the Lake Sammamish Trail, which connects to the Burke-Gilman Trail offering hikers, bikers, and walkers the opportunity to adventure from Woodinville to the Ballard Locks."

"We have received hundreds of presale inquiries for River Run, so the interest from potential buyers in the region is very strong," continued Johnson. "That's not surprising to us since Woodinville remains incredibly popular and Harvest will be the premier community in the region." 

Every home but one is a corner unit, with a variety of floor plans available, ranging in size from 1,968 to 2,975 square feet. Preconstruction pricing ranges from $1.85 million to over $3 million

Johnson believes discerning buyers will appreciate the attention to detail intrinsic to each home. "What will make these homes truly fabulous is the quality of fixtures and finish work, curated by Counterbalance Studio, a boutique interior design firm known for creating stunning contemporary living spaces."

Overall, residential development at Harvest will consist of a minimum of 70 townhomes and condominium flats and at least 200 rental apartments. Of these, Terrine homes will present Vineyard Creek, an enclave of 45 luxury farmhouses each with a two-car garage. In addition, The Alexan, a Trammell Crow Residential development, is in the planning process for high-end apartments on multiple parcels.

Harvest is poised to become the pinnacle development in Woodinville and the East Side, and its retail hub, the Harvest Yard, is under construction and slated for completion by late 2024. The Yard will offer a variety of tasting rooms, fine dining establishments, and lifestyle retail businesses. Featured tasting rooms will include Lachini, Avennia, Matthews Winery, Lobo Hills, Rustic Cork, and Cascade Cliffs. Side Hustle Brewery, a Bellevue Brewing brand, has also secured prime space. Fine dining establishments will include award-winning chef Ethan Stowell's How to Cook a Wolf and Bombo Pizza, and Eric Donnelly's Rock Creek Seafood and Spirits. The four-star Somm. Hotel and Spa will also be an anchor establishment at Harvest, defining it as a premier special event and travel destination. Interested buyers can learn more and contact River Run by visiting www.riverrunwoodinville.com

