Harvest Hosts Acquires Boondockers Welcome, Celebrating the Companies' Shared Love of the RV Community

"Road travel exploded in 2020, and our goal at Harvest Hosts is to be the go-to source for amazing RV camping experiences," says Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "We have always been huge fans of what Marianne Edwards and Anna Maste have built with Boondockers Welcome, and we are excited to bring Boondockers Welcome into the Harvest Hosts family. While Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome members won't see or feel immediate changes, our future vision is to create bundled options that give members access to more than 5,000 locations through one simple platform. As a natural pairing, these two programs will create an even stronger network to help RVers enjoy road travel no matter where it takes them."

Boondockers Welcome and Harvest Hosts will continue to operate independently, with separate membership plans. Travelers can choose to be a member of one or both programs, and existing rates will remain unchanged. In the coming months, the companies will merge, allowing the company to invest in more product features and functions that enhance the experience for guests and hosts of both programs.

"Over the last nine years, we have loved building Boondockers Welcome and becoming ingrained in the RV community. We are excited for the next step in our journey, and look forward to seeing Boondockers Welcome become part of the Harvest Hosts family. Joel has grown the Harvest Hosts network by leaps and bounds, and we know that he and his team will grow Boondockers Welcome as well while staying true to its roots," says Boondockers Welcome co-founder Marianne Edwards.

Harvest Hosts has more than 2,400 host partners – including wineries, breweries, farms, museums, and more – across the United States and Canada where members can stay overnight as part of their membership. While the majority of Harvest Hosts locations are family-owned businesses, Boondockers Welcome is a network that connects individuals in the RV community and lists their properties as sites to host fellow RV travelers. There are more than 2,900 host locations in the Boondockers Welcome community across North America, and many offer electrical/water hookups.

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at more than 2,400 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses all over North America. The company's mission is to help people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses along the way. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com

About Boondockers Welcome

Boondockers Welcome is a community of RVers helping other RVers by allowing guests to stay on their property for free. It provides a great way to meet other RVers and gives travelers the opportunity to stay with locals when traveling. The Boondockers Welcome network includes more than 2,900 locations. More information can be found at www.boondockerswelcome.com .

