Harvest Hosts Surpasses 2,000 Small Business Host Locations Where RVers Will Spend Over $40M in 2021

This network expansion comes on the heels of Harvest Hosts' announcement of a $37 million growth funding round from Stripes earlier this month. It also comes at a crucial time for the RV industry, as 61 million Americans plan to take an RV trip over the next 12 months, according to the RV Industry Association. In 2020, Harvest Hosts saw membership numbers double as travelers sought more socially distant, COVID-19 safe travel alternatives. The industry's increasing popularity during the pandemic has propelled Harvest Hosts' growth and helped it reach this 2,000 host benchmark, which primarily includes local and family-owned businesses.

In addition to offering RVers an expanded network of high quality places to stay, Harvest Hosts helps small businesses reach new customers while providing an additional revenue stream. Harvest Hosts' low membership fees allow travelers to have unique, unforgettable experiences while supporting the small businesses they visit. With its network of more than 140,000 members, the businesses that partner with Harvest Hosts have seen major value. In 2020 alone, members spent over $25 million at host locations, and that number is projected to reach $40 million in 2021.

"From the virus, we suffered a huge financial loss, but we found another revenue stream we never knew existed," said Helen Robb from Robb Family Farm and Sugarhouse. "It saved us," she said. "And it gave us a new appreciation for our farm." Dr. Matthew Blais of Medina River Winery commented, "The amount of business we are getting from Harvest Hosts customers is making the difference in keeping the winery above water financially and we really appreciate it!"

Interest in RVing shows no sign of slowing down. In a January 2021 survey of 10,000 RVers, Harvest Hosts found that 76% plan to travel more this year than last, and a full 60% plan to travel more in 2021 than pre-pandemic in 2019.

"With the uptick in RV popularity and increased excitement around road travel, Harvest Hosts is thrilled to offer expanded location choices for our members," says CEO of Harvest Hosts, Joel Holland. "We believe that small businesses are the backbone of America, and are proud and humbled that so many of these businesses see value in partnering with us. Not only are we giving travelers more amazing places to visit, but we're also excited to be helping generate awareness and business for our incredible hosts."

