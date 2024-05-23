CHICAGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, the first minority-controlled stock exchange in the United States, is thrilled to announce that Harvey Catchings, a former NBA player and successful entrepreneur, has joined as an investor.

Harvey Catchings has an impressive career spanning over four decades. After being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1974, Mr. Catchings enjoyed an 11-year NBA career before transitioning into the business world. Mr. Catchings' entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence have made him a respected figure in the Chicago business community. His career continued in Houston, Texas, where he pursued numerous sales opportunities in the mortgage and real estate development industry, he also advanced to a Business Manager role in the restaurant industry, and eventually transitioned into the reverse mortgage sector.

Harvey Catchings, Former NBA Player and Entrepreneur, Invests in Dream Exchange

When asked about his decision to invest in Dream Exchange, Mr. Catchings shared, "The idea of starting a minority-led stock exchange, comparable to giants like NASDAQ and the American Stock Exchange, is not only historical but thrilling. Dream Exchange is particularly promising due to its expansive growth potential and a deeply fulfilling step towards building a legacy. I encourage all to consider the Dream Exchange seriously, as it offers a chance to generate wealth that can span across several generations."

Joe Cecala Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome another visionary investor into our community, further strengthening our resolve to expand the financial landscape for entrepreneurs of all backgrounds. Mr. Catchings shares our unwavering belief that we can create a more equitable and prosperous future for all through the power of our public capital markets."

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

