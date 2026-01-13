Has U.S. Calorie Consumption Peaked?

Declining Birth Rates, Slower Population Growth and Rising GLP-1 Adoption Suggest Flat Food and Beverage Consumption Through 2035, According to L.E.K. Consulting Analysis

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New analysis from global strategy consultancy L.E.K. Consulting indicates that the U.S. may have reached "peak calorie," with total caloric consumption expected to remain flat over the next decade. For manufacturers and investors across the food and beverage industry, volume tailwinds that once lifted the industry are fading, and growth will increasingly depend on differentiated value creation.

L.E.K.'s analysis found that while aggregate caloric intake grew about 0.7% annually over the past 25 years, multiple forces now point to a plateau. In scenario modeling for 2025 to 2035, caloric growth ranges from approximately -0.3% to +0.3% per year. That's due to the rising use of appetite-suppressing GLP-1 medications – which has more than doubled from 2024 to 2025 – as well as demographic shifts in the U.S., including population deceleration and declining birth rates.

"An era defined by dependable volume growth is ending, elevating the need for a greater focus on innovation, pricing discipline and operational excellence in food and beverage," said Manny Picciola, Managing Director and coauthor of What 'Peak Calorie' Means for U.S. Food and Beverage Growth. "In a flat-volume environment, syncing supply chain and commercial teams can simplify operations where it counts, improve service and speed, and free up resources to invest in the priorities that drive growth."

L.E.K. identified several imperatives for food and beverage manufacturers, investors and CPG leaders:

Activate revenue growth management (RGM) levers . Refining price-pack architecture, improving trade efficiency and managing product mix will be central to maintaining margins as consumption slows. Rethinking route-to-market to meet consumers where they are and ensuring omnichannel distribution will also be critical. Winning with Amazon, Walmart.com, and Instacart will be essential.





. Refining price-pack architecture, improving trade efficiency and managing product mix will be central to maintaining margins as consumption slows. Rethinking route-to-market to meet consumers where they are and ensuring omnichannel distribution will also be critical. Winning with Amazon, Walmart.com, and Instacart will be essential. Find and scale pockets of true demand. Identify pockets of volume growth early – by category and channel – and act decisively to capture them. Innovation can target GLP-1 consumer needs and modernizing underdeveloped categories can unlock growth. With smaller brands regaining share, sharpen market sensing across measured and unmeasured channels.





Identify pockets of volume growth early – by category and channel – and act decisively to capture them. Innovation can target consumer needs and modernizing underdeveloped categories can unlock growth. With smaller brands regaining share, sharpen market sensing across measured and unmeasured channels. Simplify to grow through supply chain optimization. Stamping out complexity across the supply chain, in conjunction with commercial priorities, can improve service and speed while advancing profitability goals. Best-in-class teams connect commercial and supply chain through a repeatable process to execute priorities and drive the bottom line.

"Peak calorie doesn't mean peak profit or lack of growth opportunities for companies," said Maria Steingoltz, Managing Director and coauthor of the report. "We're seeing rising demand for higher-protein, higher-fiber, more satiating options tailored to GLP-1 users, as well as thoughtful renovation of sleepy or underdeveloped categories to meet today's needs. One thing is clear: The competition will be intense for both shelf and stomach space."

Operational excellence will also play a role in determining future market winners in a flat-volume environment where cost position is a strategic advantage, according to L.E.K.'s analysis. Companies that build best-in-class procurement, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities can protect margins while improving service and speed – and reinvest those gains in targeted innovation and selective M&A.

"When market expansion slows, discipline decides the winners," said Rob Wilson, Managing Director and report coauthor. "The $2 trillion-plus food and beverage industry will feel the pressure – especially big CPGs – but there will be growth opportunities for strong, agile and innovative players. Winning companies will strengthen supply chains, make targeted investments and speed up consumer-led innovation initiatives to protect margins today and fund the next wave of growth."

About L.E.K. Consulting

We're L.E.K. Consulting, a global strategy consultancy working with business leaders to seize competitive advantage and amplify growth. Our insights are catalysts that reshape the trajectory of our clients' business, uncovering opportunities and empowering them to master their moments of truth. Since 1983, our worldwide practice—spanning the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific—has guided leaders across all industries, from global corporations to emerging entrepreneurial businesses and private equity investors. Looking for more? Visit www.lek.com.

Media contact

Kemble Mountcastle

Allison Worldwide

[email protected]

SOURCE L.E.K. Consulting