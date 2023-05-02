Hashflow and MoonPay Partner to Simplify Crypto On-Ramps for the Growing Decentralized Exchange

Hashflow users can now purchase digital assets directly on the Hashflow Exchange using credit

cards

MIAMI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashflow , a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform, today announced a partnership with the leading Web3 infrastructure company, MoonPay , to integrate crypto on-ramps to the exchange. Beginning today, traders can easily purchase digital assets and start trading immediately on Hashflow using credit cards and bank transfers across 160 countries.

Hashflow recently surpassed $13 billion in total volume on the exchange, sparked in part by crossing the $1 billion trading volume threshold on Arbitrum. Through the partnership with MoonPay, the exchange now allows users to exchange fiat into digital assets on Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, and Polygon. At launch, the integration will support ETH, USDC, USDT, DAI, and other blue chip assets. With this addition, Hashflow users now have additional onboarding options to trade with guaranteed price quotes from professional market makers without the common inefficiencies in DeFi like slippage and MEV.

Hashflow's CMO, Andrew Saunders, commented on today's news, "A challenging onboarding experience has always been one of the biggest barriers for the mainstream adoption of DeFi. Getting started on decentralized exchanges still requires a myriad of steps, where users have to jump through multiple hoops between banks and centralized exchanges. By partnering with MoonPay, we are simplifying the onboarding process onto Hashflow and making DeFi more accessible to traders all around the world."

MoonPay, who has partnered with leading exchanges, marketplaces, and brands in its effort to onboard the world to web3, provides end-to-end solutions for payments, smart contracts, and world-class design to brands with no experience in web3. Hashflow joins a list of MoonPay partners that includes Universal, Puma, FOX, Ledger, OpenSea, Magic Eden, Exodus, MetaMask, and many others.

Bree Blazak, VP of Partnerships at MoonPay, added, "At MoonPay, our mission is to simplify the process of entering the digital asset ecosystem by allowing easy and fast transactions for users. We are thrilled to partner with Hashflow as they work to drive mainstream adoption of decentralized finance. Together, we aim to create a seamless and accessible pathway for traders worldwide, removing friction points for users across the globe."

For more information on Hashflow, please visit: https://www.hashflow.com/

About Hashflow

Hashflow is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to trade digital assets on top blockchains including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Optimism, and Polygon in just a matter of seconds. Unlike AMMs, Hashflow leverages a request for quote (RFQ) model to provide traders with guaranteed price quotes directly from professional market makers (PMM), eliminating inefficiencies prevalent in decentralized finance (DeFi) including slippage and MEV. Since launching in April 2021, Hashflow has cleared over $13B in total trade volume, making it a top 10 DEX . In 2023, Hashflow announced the Hashverse, a first-of-its kind gamified decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), conceived in collaboration with Superconductor, founded by the creative minds behind top Hollywood global franchises including Marvel's Avengers and Captain America, and Universal's Fast & Furious.

Hashflow's team consists of top minds from both web2 and web3 including Airbnb, Amazon, Arbitrum, Booz Allen, Creative Artists Agency, Goldman Sachs, Google, Meta, Citadel, Genesis Trading, NASA, NBCUniversal, Twitter, Uber, Vayner3, and more. Backers include Dragonfly Capital, Electric Capital, Jump Crypto, Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, GSR, Wintermute Trading, Naval Ravikant, Balaji Srinivasan, Meltem Demirors, Anthony Sassano, and Jason Choi. For more information, visit hashflow.com .

About MoonPay

MoonPay is the world's leading Web3 infrastructure company. It provides end-to-end solutions for payments, enterprise-scale digital asset and smart contracts minting, and world-class design to power Web3 strategies and ideas for the world's most iconic brands. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 500+ partners, including leading wallets, commercial brands, and applications. For more information, visit: https://www.moonpay.com/ .

