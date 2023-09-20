Hashflow Multichain Decentralized Exchange Launches the 'Hashverse', the First Story-Driven Gamified Trading Platform with 1 Million HFT Prize Pool

The Hashverse will bring DAO governance to life, enabling the community to shape Hashflow's future through interactive gameplay with Hashflow's governance token.

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashflow, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform, today announced the launch of the Hashverse , a first-of-its-kind, story-driven, gamified trading platform and DAO experience.

Through the Hashverse, Hashflow is inventing a new entertaining way to participate in DAO governance and crafting a more engaging and imaginative future with its users globally. Players can take part in shaping the future of the Hashflow protocol by joining an alpha Allegiance (team) in the storyverse, minting their characters tied to top-tier web3 communities, competing in single-player quests and team-based Battle Royales, and ultimately earning rewards.

The goal of the Hashverse is to make trading and governance fun, empowering, and inclusive across web3 communities, with open participation and the opportunity to earn real rewards. DAOs have been growing rapidly over the past year, driven by an increased interest in web3, allowing for decentralized ownership and governance of online protocols and applications. By combining the aforementioned elements, the Hashverse creates a unique platform where anyone can rise through the ranks to govern the protocol and where players can unlock and complete challenges, utilizing NFT-based in-game artifacts, all while helping to forge the future of the protocol.

Hashflow CEO and Founder, Varun Kumar, commented on today's news: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Hashverse, reaching a milestone moment for our protocol and the greater web3 community. We hope to positively transform the experience of trading, competitions, and governance in web3, all while ultimately enabling the community to shape the future of our platform."

The Hashverse was designed in partnership with Superconductor, a team of leading Hollywood creative minds behind The Avengers, Captain America and Fast & Furious franchises. The storyverse features a dystopian universe blending ancient worlds with advanced technologies amidst the backdrop of a centuries-long conflict that nears its tipping point. While players help establish freedom from centralized control within the Hashverse, the collective of token holders and stakers will also govern and decide the tangible future of the Hashflow protocol.

Battle Royales, team-based trading competitions that are a key component of Hashverse, aim to unite the strongest communities across web3 globally to come together and battle one another for status, victory, and rewards. Season 1 will include notable alpha Allegiances, composed of leading NFT, trading, gaming, and research communities across Ethereum and Arbitrum including Battlefly, Blocmates, Blueberry Club, Deadfellaz, DeGods, Diamond Pepes, Fungi Alpha, Kanpai Pandas, Kudasai, Layer3, Lost Donkeys, The Plague, Primapes, Pudgy Penguins, Ready Player DAO, Realm, Sappy Seals, and more. New alpha Allegiances will continue to be added to the Hashverse.

These alpha Allegiances will have a chance to generate rewards for both their individual members as well as their overall community. "We strongly believe in the power of real community, and thus hope to, for the first time ever, truly unite some of the most engaged and valuable ones across web3 globally in a way that tangibly benefits them. While some alpha Allegiances will be founder-run, many have already chosen to be led by actual community members themselves. This is a testament to the true power of web3." said Hashflow's CMO/CSO Andrew Saunders.

Season 1 of the Hashverse will feature a combined prize pool of 1 Million HFT (Hashflow's governance token) for winning alpha Allegiances and individual players. The first Battle Royale of Season 1 will begin on October 4, 2023, and players can begin signing up today. The season will run for twelve consecutive weeks, and players will compete in Battle Royales every two weeks to earn a portion of the prize pool.

For additional information on Hashverse, please visit: https://hashflow.com/hashverse

About Hashflow

Hashflow is a multichain decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to trade digital assets on top blockchains including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Optimism, and Polygon in just a matter of seconds. Unlike AMMs, Hashflow leverages a request for quote (RFQ) model to provide traders with guaranteed price quotes directly from professional market makers (PMM), eliminating inefficiencies prevalent in decentralized finance (DeFi) including slippage and MEV. Since launching in April 2021, Hashflow has cleared over $15B in total trade volume, making it a top 10 DEX.

Hashflow's team consists of top minds from both web2 and web3 including Airbnb, Amazon, Arbitrum, Booz Allen Hamilton, Creative Artists Agency, Goldman Sachs, Google, Meta, Citadel, Genesis Trading, NASA, NBCUniversal, Twitter, Uber, Vayner3, and more. Backers include Dragonfly Capital, Electric Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, GSR, Wintermute Trading, Balaji Srinivasan, Meltem Demirors, Anthony Sassano, and Jason Choi. For more information, visit hashflow.com.

