Hashgraph and Halborn Partner to Elevate Security Across the Hedera Ecosystem

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashgraph has partnered with Halborn, a leading blockchain security firm, to strengthen security measures and protections across the Hedera ecosystem.

Trust is at the core of any system, and this partnership helps teams build with confidence from the start. Together, Hashgraph and Halborn are helping ensure that applications launching on the Hedera network are resilient from day one and continue to meet high standards as they grow.

"Security is fundamental to trust in any distributed system," said Joe Blanchard, CIO and CSO at Hashgraph. "By working with Halborn, we are giving builders in the Hedera ecosystem access to specialized expertise that helps them identify and address risks early, and continue strengthening their systems over time."

Halborn brings deep experience securing systems that operate under real-world pressure. The firm has conducted more than 2,500 security assessments, identified over 13,000 vulnerabilities, and helped protect more than $1 trillion in digital assets. Its team of more than 100 security practitioners supports over 800 clients, including financial institutions operating in highly regulated environments. This experience shapes a practical approach to security that focuses on how systems behave when things go wrong.

Halborn's methodology focuses on identifying potential exploit paths across the full stack, with the goal to deliver clear, prioritized findings that teams can act on quickly, with validation processes in place to ensure accuracy and completeness. A key element of the partnership is enabling a more structured approach to security as projects evolve, including:

Pre-launch readiness, where early risks are identified and translated into clear go or no-go decisions

Targeted assessments, allowing teams to bring in security expertise as new components are introduced

Continuous engagement, where security becomes an ongoing part of development and operations

This model reflects how risk changes as systems grow more complex, integrate with new services, and attract greater usage. For the Hedera ecosystem, it means access to security support that aligns with how projects are actually built and deployed.

The partnership between Hashgraph and Halborn is ultimately focused on strengthening trust. By combining Hedera's consensus-level security with Halborn's ability to identify and address real-world threats, the Hedera ecosystem is better positioned to support applications that require a high level of assurance, from financial services to AI and beyond.

About Hashgraph

Hashgraph is a rapidly growing software company comprising world-renowned leaders and builders in web3. Founded with the mission to foster a secure, trusted, and sustainable decentralized world, Hashgraph powers Hedera, the leading distributed ledger technology (DLT) network for enterprise and web3 builders. With a global presence, Hashgraph spearheads Hedera's marketing, product innovation, and technical development. Committed to accelerating application deployment, Hashgraph introduces pioneering products and services that bridge traditional and decentralized finance, advancing us towards an internet of value. For more information visit Hashgraph.com.

About Halborn

Halborn is the industry-leading blockchain solutions firm for enterprise-grade digital assets, trusted by the top financial institutions and blockchain ecosystem leaders. Experience world-class, end-to-end security, from smart contract auditing and pen testing to advisory services and beyond.

For more information visit halborn.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Hashgraph