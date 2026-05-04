Hashgraph unveils three major announcements at HederaCon in Miami

New cross-ledger protocol, general availability of the HashSphere private network, and an investment in digital asset provider ioBuilders

MIAMI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At HederaCon today, Hashgraph, an enterprise software firm powering trusted digital markets, unveiled three major announcements that together define the firm's strategic direction in financial markets. This includes the introduction of CLPR, a new protocol in development aimed at enabling interoperability between ledgers, the general availability of HashSphere, a private network built with Hedera technology, and an investment in ioBuilders, a leading provider of multi-chain tokenization solutions. Together, these initiatives reinforce Hashgraph's commitment to building a trusted and interoperable digital economy.

Financial institutions are accelerating the adoption of digital assets and DLT, but face a common challenge: fragmented liquidity, network lock-in that further limits how capital and assets can move, and the need to abstract away from growing operational complexity.

Hashgraph's latest announcements are designed to address these fundamental challenges head-on, creating a more practical and connected foundation for how financial markets operate in the future.

Hashgraph unveils CLPR, the bridgeless Cross-Ledger Protocol

CLPR (pronounced "clipper") is a novel Cross-Ledger Protocol in development by Hashgraph that sets a new standard for trusted communication across diverse blockchain networks–all without bridges, pooled liquidity or intermediary validator networks.

Today, financial infrastructure is fragmented. Assets and data are locked within individual networks, making it difficult for participants to access new sources of liquidity and efficiently scale business operations. Existing approaches, such as bridges and intermediaries, attempt to solve this problem, but introduce security risk, operational complexity, and points of failure. None of the industry's current approaches are truly decentralized or eliminate the need to rely on intermediaries.

CLPR enables tokens, data, and messages to move freely across networks, secured by cryptographic state proofs and threshold signature schemes (TSS), without compromising the speed or security of the underlying chains.

This unlocks a more practical and scalable digital economy:

Liquidity can move seamlessly between networks, instead of being fragmented across various blockchain networks

Assets can be issued in one network and used in another

Private networks can connect to public networks, expanding distribution while maintaining compliance and control

Settlement can happen quickly across counterparties and systems in a single flow, reducing friction in trading

Less reliance on system integrations and bespoke bridge infrastructure

"CLPR represents a fundamental shift in how networks interact," said Dr. Leemon Baird, Co-Founder of Hedera. "Just like internet protocols enabled global communication, CLPR creates a shared foundation for moving tokens and data seamlessly across networks. By eliminating the need for bridges, it offers a more secure and trusted model."

CLPR is currently in closed beta, and Hashgraph invites market participants to join the Early Adopter Program: https://www.hashgraph.com/clpr/

For more information, visit: https://hashgraph.com/blog/clpr-a-new-bridgeless-standard-for-cross-ledger-communication/

HashSphere GA brings a new private network to regulated markets

At HederaCon, Hashgraph also announced the general availability of HashSphere, a private, permissioned network powered by Hedera technology, that is designed to deliver privacy with optionality. In his keynote, Hashgraph CEO Eric Piscini outlined five compounding principles that make HashSphere stand apart from other private networks:

Transaction privacy via zero-knowledge proofs for DvP, PvP, and direct transfer

A stand-alone architecture free from public network dependencies (i.e. not a subnet)

Customer-controlled validator and governance models

Mathematically guaranteed finality and fair transaction ordering

Interoperability with other Spheres, the Hedera public network, and even other blockchain networks via CLPR

Use cases include tokenized assets, cross-border payments, and faster post-trade settlement. Unlike traditional private networks, HashSphere is built to interoperate, allowing institutions to avoid isolated systems and connect to broader markets.

"Financial institutions should not have to choose between regulatory compliance and access to new sources of liquidity," said Eric Piscini, CEO of Hashgraph. "HashSphere gives them both. From underpinning initiatives like The Reserve Bank of Australia's Project Acacia to new use cases in insurance, HashSphere is a secure foundation for institutions to build and grow with confidence in regulated markets."

Hashgraph expands offerings with ioBuilders and Asseto

Rounding out the HederaCon announcements, Hashgraph revealed a new investment in ioBuilders, a Madrid-based financial technology firm focused on the development of digital asset solutions.

ioBuilders' flagship tokenization platform, Asseto, enables institutions to issue and manage digital assets in a compliant and scalable way. Powered by multiple blockchains, Asseto ensures institutions are never locked into a single protocol.

As part of this strategic investment, HashSphere will be integrated into Asseto and sold and serviced by the Hashgraph team starting in June 2026.

"ioBuilders has been building solutions leveraging Hedera's best-in-class technology since 2020. This deepening of our relationship is a natural progression. Hashgraph brings distribution, credibility, and a shared conviction that the future of digital assets is open and connected. We couldn't be more excited to build the future of finance together." Carlos Matilla, CEO, ioBuilders.

A connected future for financial markets

Together, these announcements mark a new era for Hashgraph and a new phase for how financial institutions build, connect, and operate in digital markets.

By unlocking trapped liquidity with a cross-ledger protocol, launching a private network with native interoperability, and co-selling a multi-chain tokenization solution, Hashgraph is helping drive a more connected, efficient, and interoperable financial system.

About Hashgraph

Hashgraph is an enterprise software firm powering the next generation of connected digital markets. The company develops solutions for financial services that leverage hashgraph technology and provides ongoing support to the Hedera public network. Through cross-ledger interoperability, private network infrastructure, and tokenization platforms, Hashgraph enables institutions to issue, trade, and manage assets seamlessly across systems, helping to drive a more connected digital economy.

For more information, visit hashgraph.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hashgraph