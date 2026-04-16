Hashgraph and The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative to Launch Property Risk Data Solution to Modernize Insurance Infrastructure

The new solution, built on Hedera and HashSphere, creates a shared, verifiable source of property data to improve underwriting and risk analysis

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashgraph, the organization driving the development of Hedera, today announced a partnership with The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative®, the insurance industry's largest not-for-profit emerging technology consortium, to develop an interoperable property risk and resilience portal.

The new solution, using a hybrid distributed ledger model, will transform how commercial and residential property risk data is shared, verified, and used across the insurance industry. The interoperable portal establishes a single, trusted source of truth for property and risk data, helping insurers, brokers, and reinsurers reduce fragmentation, improve data accuracy, and streamline underwriting.

The RiskStream Collaborative, whose consortium includes insurers, brokers, and reinsurers, focuses on improving how insurance data is shared and verified. Through the partnership with Hashgraph, RiskStream will leverage a hybrid distributed model that combines HashSphere, Hashgraph's private, permissioned ledger, with the Hedera public network. This approach enables sensitive data to be securely managed in a private environment while anchoring key records, through a token, to a public ledger for improved risk tracking and data sharing related to the underlying asset.

"The process of gathering and sharing data for insurance placement and underwriting today is tedious, highly manual, and inefficient," said Pat Schmid, President of The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative. "There are multiple parties within the insurance experience (carriers, brokers, reinsurers, data providers, and so on) that routinely duplicate the same work, with no standardized way to verify, track, or maintain this critical data over time. By strategically partnering with Hashgraph on this solution, we're aiming to leverage emerging technologies to improve this process. The vision is to tokenize risk assets to create a persistent, unique identifier that serves as a shared data foundation for the risk management and insurance industry. Property is the perfect place to start."

The United States property and casualty insurance market now exceeds $1 trillion in direct annual premiums, with approximately $169 billion in homeowners and $103 billion in commercial property premiums, according to S&P Global,1 underscoring the vast scale of risk underwritten across the industry. At the same time, insurers are contending with growing perils, including natural catastrophes, that are increasing both the complexity and volatility of that risk. Insurers continue to face persistent challenges in collecting and standardizing the core data required for accurate risk assessment. Stakeholders within the insurance ecosystem rely on a fragmented mix of manual forms, legacy systems, and third-party data sources to capture critical property characteristics, resulting in inconsistent data quality and operational inefficiencies that ultimately affect underwriting accuracy and pricing decisions.

The initial partnership between Hashgraph and RiskStream will focus on tokenizing commercial and residential properties to create a shared identifier with an interoperable portal that can streamline the collection and sharing of associated risk data. There are also plans to expand data tokenization efforts to other lines of insurance and other parts of the insurance process.

"HashSphere was built to remove the barriers that have historically hindered adoption of public blockchain solutions by regulated industries," said Kurt Bierbower, CRO at Hashgraph. "This partnership demonstrates how hybrid models can unlock real-world use cases at scale. By tokenizing property and risk data, we're creating a shared foundation of trust that accelerates underwriting and modernizes how risk is evaluated."

About Hashgraph

Hashgraph is a rapidly growing software company comprising world-renowned leaders and builders in web3. Founded with the mission to foster a secure, trusted, and sustainable decentralized world, Hashgraph powers Hedera, the leading distributed ledger technology (DLT) network for enterprise and web3 builders. With a global presence, Hashgraph spearheads Hedera's marketing, product innovation, and technical development. Committed to accelerating application deployment, Hashgraph introduces pioneering products and services that bridge traditional and decentralized finance, advancing us towards an internet of value. For more information visit Hashgraph.com.

About The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative

The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative® aims to create an ecosystem within the risk management and insurance industry that leverages emerging technology platforms to design/build (or leverage existing) solutions that aim to streamline the flow and verification of data in multiparty business processes. RiskStream's goals as a blockchain and emerging technology consortium are to help industry participants lower operating costs, drive efficiency from improved processes, and enhance the customer experience.

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1Jason Woleben, "In Industry First, U.S. P&C Insurers Exceed $1 Trillion in Direct Annual Premiums," S&P Global, March 24, 2025.

SOURCE Hashgraph