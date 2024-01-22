Haslam Undergraduate Program Moves into Top 15 of Poets & Quants Ranking

University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business

22 Jan, 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business' undergraduate programs rose to No. 14 in the nation among public universities in Poets & Quants' 2024 ranking of top business schools. The college also jumped to 35th among all institutions, up 14 spots from its 2023 ranking. This places the college second among all SEC schools in the overall ranking. For the second year in a row, Haslam garnered the No. 1 spot among all SEC schools in the academic experience category.

Lane Morris, associate dean of undergraduate studies and student affairs and John W. Fisher Professor of Innovative Learning, called Haslam's standing in the Poets & Quants ranking a reflection of the college's steadfast dedication to equip students to enter the business world as leaders.

"World-renowned faculty prepare our undergraduate students for leadership roles through an innovative curriculum," Morris said. "Haslam offers its students an array of co-curricular opportunities to enhance their core business studies. These include receiving high-quality academic advising and participating in student-engagement professional organizations, where they can sharpen their leadership capabilities; study abroad programs that allow them to explore international business practices and internship opportunities through Haslam's partnerships with leading businesses, which gives them real-world business experience. All this and more enable our students to seamlessly transition into the business world once hired."

The 2024 list marks the eighth time Poets and Quants has ranked undergraduate business programs in the United States. The rankings are based on a survey of business school alumni regarding perceptions of their collegiate experience, in addition to data surveys completed by members of the academic institutions.

About the Haslam College of Business Undergraduate Programs at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville

The undergraduate programs in the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, set the standard in developing future business leaders, with more than 8,000 undergraduate students, 192 faculty and 177 staff members. The programs consist of seven departments and 10 undergraduate majors. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, was founded in 1794 and was designated Tennessee's land–grant institution in 1879. The Haslam College of Business was founded in 1914.

