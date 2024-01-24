Hasselblad Announces 907X 100C Medium Format Mirrorless Camera Platform; YouTube Video First Look at B&H

Hasselblad 907X 100C Medium Format Mirrorless Camera

Key Features

907X Camera and CFV 100C Digital Back

100MP 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS Sensor

16-Bit Color, 15-Stop Dynamic Range

Hasselblad Natural Color Solution

294-Point Phase Detection Autofocus

3.2" 2.36m -Dot Rear Touchscreen LCD

-Dot Rear Touchscreen LCD ISO 64-25600

Internal 1TB SSD Memory

CFexpress Type B Memory Card Slot

Wi-Fi and USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 Connectivity

The Hasselblad CFV 100C is the cornerstone of this modular camera platform. This new digital back shares the same lines and much of the internal design as its predecessor, the CFV 50C II, but uses the 44 x 33mm 100MP BSI CMOS sensor from the newer X2D camera. The increase in resolution brings greater detail, a wider 15-stop dynamic range, 16-bit color depth, and a lower base sensitivity of ISO 64.

Beyond resolution, the other key update the new 100MP sensor brings is speed. Especially when compared to the older 50MP sensor in the previous CFV with contrast-detection AF, this new 100MP sensor has phase-detection AF that covers 94% of the image area for faster, more responsive, and more accurate AF performance. Hasselblad states AF performance is the same as that in the X2D, which was a noticeable upgrade from the X1D platform, and enables face detection for more accurate focusing with portraiture.

Among other updates ported over from the X2D, the CFV 100C also now incorporates a 1TB SSD for reliable, always-available storage with fast 2370MB/s write and 2850MB/s read speeds. And, transitioning away from the dual SD slots, the CFV 100C now features a single CFexpress Type B port for additional, removable file storage. The USB-C port has been upgraded to 3.1 Gen 2 speeds and wireless has been upgraded to Wi-Fi 6.

Physically, the back features a tilting 3.2" 2.36m-dot touchscreen with detents at 40° for low-level shooting and 90° for waist-level shooting. Also, the redesign results in a camera body that is 1mm narrower and 2.8 oz lighter compared to the CFV 50C II. And one final, but important design update, the camera system also now includes a Hot Shoe Adapter that attaches at the top interface between the back and the 907X for using shoe-mounted flashes.

907X System

The updated 907X camera body is also lighter weight—1.4 oz lighter than the one included with the CFV 50C II. Besides this savings in weight, the 907X body remains the same ultra-sleek interface that mainly serves as a way to release the shutter and to connect the CFV 100C digital back to the autofocus XCD lens system or to other Hasselblad lens systems, like the H, V, or XPan, via optional adapters. The 907X also offers compatibility with some of the key accessories of the system, including the new 907X Optical Viewfinder, which has been updated with frame lines for 28, 38, and 55mm lenses.

V System Modularity

The 907X is a great platform, but one of the main benefits of the CFV 100C is its compatibility with Hasselblad's 500- and 200-series film bodies. It's no coincidence the CFV 100C looks just like an A12 back from the film days—this digital back can be right at home on the back of your old 501C. Framing will be slightly different, because the sensor isn't quite the classic 6 x 6cm, but a focusing screen mask is included for making accurate compositions using your old waist level finder or prism finder.

Beyond 500-series cameras, too, the V interface also means the CFV 100C is compatible with a huge array of technical and view cameras via a V System interface plate. For architecture and product photographers especially, this can be a huge benefit as the 100MP resolution and sleek form factor comes in handy when used in conjunction with a view camera.

