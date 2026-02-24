Zeiss Otus ML 1.4/35 Lens Just Announced: YouTube Video First Look at B&H Photo

The Zeiss 1.4/35 joins an existing line-up including the 1.4/50 and 1.4/85. What sets the Otus ML line apart from other mirrorless lenses is its finely machined manual focusing system. With Zeiss, manual focus is not just a technique, it's a process that ensures every frame is captured with artistic intent. True to the brands legacy of precision optics, the 1.4/35 provides fine control, accurate down to the millimeter.

What good are such precise focusing capabilities without the optical quality to support it. As with all Otus lenses, the 1.4/35 has been engineered for exceptional performance throughout its aperture range, even when shot wide open. This lens reveals remarkable detail in various slighting conditions, even resolving fine textures in low light where the human eye begins to struggle. Distortion and chromatic aberration controls have been implemented to ensure cleaner, sharper images.

The combination of this stunning optical performance paired with true color reproduction, and unparalleled micro-contrast produces the outstanding three-dimensional visual language Zeiss is known for. Aiding the lens in mastering all conditions is the Zeiss T* anti-reflective coating, which reduces stray light and ghosting across all matter of challenging lighting conditions.

Aside from the glass itself, the lens continues the trend of expert craftsmanship the name Zeiss is synonymous with. The new Otus ML design features some of the smoothest rotation a lens' focus ring is capable of achieving, made possible with the use of a helicoid mechanism. An aperture de-click switch allows users to quickly swamp between smooth and stopped transitions, making the lens ideal for both photography and videography.

Continuing the Zeiss heritage in both optical and physical design, the Otus ML 1.4/35 has been made to serve the needs of creatives in the current mirrorless age and beyond. The lens will be available for Nikon Z, Canon RF mount, and Sony E mounts. To learn more about this exceptional new lens, check out the detailed product page below.

Learn about the new Otus ML 1.4/35 lens from Zeiss, a precise, high-end manual-focus prime lens for photographers and videographers.

