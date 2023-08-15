HATCHWORKS EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH NEW OFFICES IN COLOMBIA

BOGOTÁ, Colombia and MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HatchWorks , a leading US-based nearshore software development partner, announced the opening of two new offices in Bogotá and Medellín, Colombia, marking a significant expansion in its global operations.

"The decision to expand into Colombia is a step towards our goal of being the go-to nearshore software solutions provider," says Brandon Powell, CEO and Founder of HatchWorks. "This move enhances our nearshore delivery capabilities for our clients, enabling them to drive growth, enhance customer engagement, and improve operational efficiency."

The company's increased presence in Colombia will allow it to access top engineering talent in the Latin American region. This exciting expansion comes on the heels of Powell's recent prestigious recognition as the Nearshore Entrepreneur of the Year at the Nexus 2023 Illuminate Awards. "The award and our continued growth go hand-in-hand," adds Powell. "Our unique approach to fusing US expertise and Latin American scalability and affordability is what sets us apart—and it's proving to be a winning formula."

Powell continues, "We're not just in the business of building digital solutions; we're here to help you achieve your desired outcome faster. We sync up with your vision, shoulder the risks with you, and alleviate your burdens, so you can do what you do best."

HatchWorks' commitment to fostering a vibrant work culture has also garnered attention, with Inc. Magazine naming it as one of the Best Workplaces in 2022 . Simultaneously, its rapid expansion secured a spot on the Inc Magazine 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list in the same year. HatchWorks boasts an impressive 98% team retention rate, a testament to their focus on employee satisfaction and client success.

With a strong track record in custom software development, the firm offers nearshore staff augmentation, agile teams, and outcome-based engagements with solutions spanning data engineering, AI, UX & UI design, cloud operations, and QA automation. HatchWorks uses the latest tools and best practices to automate and streamline all aspects of the development lifecycle. "Our new offices in Colombia reinforce our commitment to delivering high-quality services without compromising speed or affordability," adds Powell.

About HatchWorks:

HatchWorks is your US-based nearshore software development partner, delivering next-generation software development in your time zone. Headquartered in Atlanta with a network of nine offices across the Americas, we combine the expertise of a boutique firm with the scalability and affordability of an expanded Nearshore talent market. Our proven Built Right Method increases speed to value and reduces cost throughout the software development lifecycle.

SOURCE HatchWorks