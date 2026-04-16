Hats, Horses and Heart: Wayfinder Family Services Invites Greater Sacramento to Derby Day 2026

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Put on your finest hat and join Wayfinder Family Services for Derby Day 2026, Sacramento's most spirited afternoon fundraiser, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. at Mulvaney's B&L in downtown Sacramento.

Hosted by Wayfinder's Community Council, the event brings together more than 100 supporters and community leaders for a live stream of the Kentucky Derby, a competitive hat contest, a live auction, and an afternoon of celebration, all in support of children and families served by Wayfinder.

Wayfinder's annual Derby Day fundraiser benefits children in foster care, adoptive and kinship families, families in need and so many more. Tickets are still available, register at www.wayfinderfamily.org/derby

An Afternoon of Fun with Real Impact

Proceeds from Derby Day directly support Wayfinder Family Services' programs, including foster care and adoption services, and kinship care support.

"Derby Day is one of our most beloved traditions in Sacramento," said Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and CEO. "Every ticket purchased and every bid placed helps us show up for children in foster care, families navigating adoption, kinship caregivers and so many more. It's a great party with a profound purpose."

2026 Wayfinder Award Recipients

This year's event will honor two outstanding community members with the Wayfinder Award. Annie Hallsten Narayan and Kcammee Vreman will be recognized for their commitment to Wayfinder's mission and the communities it serves.

"I look forward to honoring Annie and Kcammee, two of Wayfinder's biggest champions. From Annie's tireless work building community for foster and adoptive families to Kcammee's decades of dedicated fundraising for the children we serve, both women exemplify the spirit of this award."

How to Attend

Individual tickets are available now at wayfinderfamily.org/derby-day-tickets. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and organizations wishing to make a greater impact. For more information, visit wayfinderfamily.org/derby-day.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families through child welfare programs, including foster care and adoption; vision impairment and disability programs and medical and mental health programs.

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services