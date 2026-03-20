Wayfinder Family Services Hosts Panel on AI and the Future of Human Services

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Wayfinder Family Services

Mar 20, 2026, 08:24 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder Family Services' annual event, The Conversation, tackled one of the defining questions of our time: Why Human Services Still Matter in the Age of AI. The panel featured Maja Matarić, PhD, a chaired and distinguished professor at the University of Southern California and a pioneer in socially assistive robotics, and Wayfinder Family Services Chief Operating Officer Dawn Vo-Jutabha, PhD. Pete Kinser, co-founder and managing partner of ThinkWyn, moderated the discussion, held in downtown Los Angeles.

Matarić drew on decades of research to make the case that technology must augment, not replace, human connection. She referred to the first NIH-funded clinical trial on AI-delivered cognitive behavioral therapy which showed that artificial intelligence can provide short-term relief, but does not produce long-term clinical improvement. "That is exactly why people need people," she said. "We don't really even understand how much we need one another."

Vo-Jutabha shared concrete examples from Wayfinder's programs for adults with visual impairment: the months of trust-building it took for one student with vision loss to embrace using a white cane; an instructor at Wayfinder who, sensing that a student was too nervous to voice her concerns about using the stove, instinctively shifted to a hands-on teaching method without being asked. "That was intuition. That empathy, that understanding of what a student needed in that moment and couldn't ask for … Empathy and trust are core elements," she said. "The true empathy that impacts our brain and our wiring does not come from ChatGPT."

Together, the panelists advocated for a human-centered design approach, one that develops technology with the hardest-to-serve communities in mind, producing innovations that ultimately benefit everyone.

The event also honored the Kirchgessner Vision Foundation; Linda Myerson Dean, vice chair of Wayfinder's board of directors; and Brian A. Barreto of California American Water and Wayfinder's Impact Council.

"Along with Wayfinder's board of directors and Impact Council, I am committed to raising awareness about critical issues in human services, as well as grateful to honor Wayfinder's greatest champions. This year's panel and moderator gave me hope that technology will indeed enhance, and not replace, human services," said Jay Allen, president and chief executive officer of Wayfinder Family Services.

About Wayfinder Family Services
Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families through child welfare programs, including foster care and adoption; vision impairment and disability programs and medical and mental health programs.

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services

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