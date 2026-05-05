Think You Can't Be a Foster Parent? Think Again

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 329,000 children are in U.S. foster care today, yet licensed foster homes are declining nationwide. During National Foster Care Awareness Month, Wayfinder Family Services, a statewide nonprofit serving children and families across California, wants to tackle some common myths around foster care.

MYTH: "You have to own your home."

FACT: Renters can become licensed foster parents. What matters is a safe, stable space, not ownership.

MYTH: "You have to be young and married."

FACT: Single adults can make excellent foster parents. Relationship status, age, sexual orientation and religious beliefs are not barriers to being approved as a foster parent.

MYTH: "The process takes years."

FACT: Licensing typically takes a few months. Wayfinder guides every applicant step by step through training, a home study, background checks and more.

MYTH: "I'll get too attached."

FACT: That love is exactly what children in care need. Ongoing emotional support and counseling resources are available to every foster family.

MYTH: "Foster children have too many challenges for my home."

FACT: Social workers carefully match children with families based on mutual fit. You are never placed and left alone; a dedicated caseworker is always in your corner. Wayfinder provides comprehensive support for all of our foster families.

"We might be losing potential foster families because they've already talked themselves out of it," said Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and CEO. "But the facts tell a very different story. If you've ever been curious about foster care, consider this your sign to find out more."

There is no commitment required when you sign up for Wayfinder's free information sessions. Signing up is simple at Wayfinder's website.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families through child welfare programs, including foster care and adoption; vision and disability programs and medical and mental health programs.

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services