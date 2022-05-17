Haun Ventures backs TaxBit, one of the new firm's first investments, a clear signal to regulators and policymakers that crypto is here to stay

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxBit ("The Company"), the leading tax and accounting software provider for the tokenized economy, today announced a new strategic investor: Katie Haun. This is one of the first investments by Ms. Haun through her new venture capital fund, Haun Ventures - a firm designed from the ground up to help founders build the next generation of the internet.

Katie Haun has played a central role in helping some of the leading brands in web3 build trust and scale by effectively engaging policymakers and regulators. In Haun Ventures, Katie has assembled a world-class team of crypto-native experts and veteran policy and strategy operators who will partner closely with TaxBit to tell the story to key audiences the critical importance of this infrastructure to facilitate the growth of the crypto economy.

Katie Haun, founder of Haun Ventures, commented on the news, "The web3 ecosystem has grown dramatically since I entered the space and yet we are still in early days. While the crypto economy will continue to unfold in cycles, there is now broad acceptance that this industry is here to stay. TaxBit provides core infrastructure that is required for the crypto economy to grow and reach its full potential. In addition to the vital role the product plays in the broader ecosystem, the team at TaxBit is best-in-class which is why we're proud to formally back the company and partner with them over the long term."

Always with an eye on the future, TaxBit anticipated broker reporting requirements for digital assets several years ago and accordingly built Enterprise tailored, API-first Tax Center Suite solutions to automate such regulatory requirements in a user-centric manner. TaxBit's solutions propel Huan Ventures mission of building the next generation of the internet.

"The Haun Ventures team shares TaxBit's vision of working with regulators to propel responsible regulation that enables digital asset adoption at scale. TaxBit's compliance infrastructure is a critical component to the Web3 ecosystem. We have a deep respect for the Haun Ventures team and look forward to working together in carrying out our shared vision," added Austin Woodward, TaxBit Founder and CEO.

It has been an exciting year for TaxBit to date. The Company formed and launched the TaxBit Network which saved individual cryptocurrency users tens of millions of dollars in tax preparation fees for the 2021 tax year, produced and delivered more than 30 million sets of 2021 tax forms, established its government office in DC , hired Stripe and Meta engineering leaders as CTO and VP Engineering , and formed an alliance with Deloitte to help organizations automate tax information and cost basis reporting.

About TaxBit

Designed by CPAs and tax attorneys, TaxBit is the leading tax and accounting solution for the tokenized economy. TaxBit's platform serves the industry's top exchanges, institutional investors, governments, and individuals. TaxBit has raised over $230 million from the world's-top investors in order to enable widespread digital asset adoption by automating the regulatory hurdles of tax and accounting compliance at scale. TaxBit has HQ in Salt Lake City and Seattle.

