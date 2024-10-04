Haunt Down the Best Vintage, Gifts, and Décor at Boo in the Bottoms in Kansas City

Monsters, Treats, and Vintage Treasures Await at West Bottoms First Friday Weekend, October 4-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Historic West Bottoms District is conjuring up its annual Boo in the Bottoms event, set to take place during First Friday Weekend, October 4-6. This festive shopping tradition blends spooky fun with vintage treasures, turning the district into a lively haunt for families and shoppers alike.

Kansas City's West Bottoms hosts Boo in the Bottoms First Friday Weekend for spooky fun - shopping vintage, photo ops with monsters, and trick-or-treating. At night the West Bottoms transforms to scary fun as it's haunted attractions open their doors. These nationally acclaimed haunted houses are seriously scary, including the record-breaker OG - Edge of Hell celebrating its 50th Season, plus Beast Haunted Attraction and Macabre Cinema where thrill-seekers step inside the horror film.

While the 50th Celebratory-Scare Season is in full swing at night, during the day, the monsters from Edge of Hell and Beast Haunted Attractions will be out on the streets — offering lighthearted photo ops and meet-and-greets, minus the scares. A piano player entertains on a grand piano outside at 13th and Hickory.

Adding to the Halloween magic, children are encouraged to wear costumes and trick-or-treat at participating stores, collecting goodies from the many shops offering unique finds, furniture, and décor. The streets of the West Bottoms will also welcome furry friends from Lucky 13 Rescue on Friday, where visitors can meet, pet, and even adopt dogs looking for their forever homes. It's a 'howl'-loween occasion!

Saturday brings even more spooky fun with the Boos in the Bottoms KC Plant Collectors Plant Sale, featuring around 20 plant vendors setting up along the street. Shoppers can 'dig up' new additions to own while enjoying the festive Fall festivities outside.

"The district transforms into a spooktacular destination where stores embrace the Halloween spirit with haunted décor and special treats," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the Queen of Haunts and spokesperson for the district. "As we celebrate our 50th haunt season, Boo in the Bottoms has grown into a major event where families can experience a blend of shopping, entertainment, and community fun."

As the night falls, the West Bottoms offers a thrilling change of pace with scare actors from the famed haunted attractions—The Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema—descend to their scare spots to perform by making fright fun. The haunted houses, open Thursday through Saturday in October, promise scary fun for those who dare to enter, making the West Bottoms the perfect spot for thrills both day and night.

The upcoming West Bottoms' First Friday Weekend events include the Festival of the Full Moon:

November : Blessings in the Bottoms, Nov. 1-3

: Blessings in the Bottoms, December: Bows in the Bottoms, each weekend in December prior to Christmas starting Dec. 6 .

Boo in the Bottoms Weekend Highlights:

Halloween Fun and Meet & Greet Haunt Villains: Family-friendly fun with Scare Cast roaming outside from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday 12-3. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and trick or treat at participating stores. Beverage featured at the Full Moon Bar will be Spiced Smoking Hot Apple Cider.

West Bottoms Shopping: The Festival of the Full Moon Weekend kicks off with Boo in the Bottoms, October 4-6. Most shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Store hours may vary.

Live Music: Enjoy the tunes of Anthony Perkins performing on a baby grand piano outside at 13th and Hickory from 12-3 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Lucky 13 Rescue: On Friday from 11 AM to 2 PM, visit Lucky 13 Rescue to view and potentially adopt dogs needing their forever homes.

Boos in the Bottoms KC Collectors Plant Sale: Saturday, October 5, 9-5pm and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10-4, The Spookiest Sale of the year! This is the last West Bottoms Plant Sale of 2024! Wear your costume and come have a great time. Kansas City Plant Collectors plant sale right on Hickory Street on the south side of the 12th Street bridge. There are around 20 plant vendors. Common plants, rarer ones, and everything plant-related!

Food & Drink: Witches Brew libations are available at the Full Moon Bar, located at the corner of the Beast by Chef J BBQ. Satisfy your cravings with food trucks and various on-site vendors, including the Full Moon Street Bar, Chef J BBQ, Java Garage, Bella Patina's 3rd Floor Painted Rooster Café, and West Bottoms Whiskey.

Haunted Attractions: Edge of Hell Haunted Attraction's 50th season opening on Friday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m., and the legendary Beast Haunted Attraction opens September 13 at 7:30 p.m. September 27, Macabre Cinema Haunted Attraction opens at 8 p.m.

Full Moon Escape: the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday, 12:00 PM - 10:30 PM; Saturday, 10:30 AM - 10:30 PM; Sunday, 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM.

For more information on upcoming events and store details, visit westbottoms.com.

About the Historic West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

The Historic West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 30 stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have origins well over a century ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with a one-of-a-kind history and patina. westbottoms.com

CONTACT: Amber Arnett-Bequeaith VP West Bottoms Entertainment District Assoc. 816.842.4280

SOURCE Historic West Bottoms District