Haut.AI Launches Face Analysis 3.0 - Bringing Clinical-Grade Skin Insights to The Masses

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haut.AI, the global leader in AI-powered skincare analysis, has just released Face Analysis 3.0 , its most advanced skin assessment system yet. What used to require expensive lab equipment and expert supervision can now be done with just a selfie – giving brands, dermatologists, and everyday users access to clinical-grade insights anytime, anywhere.

"Until now, clinical-level skin analysis required specialized equipment and lab conditions. With Face Analysis 3.0 and our LIQA technology for capturing standardized selfies, we've made it as simple as taking a picture on your phone. That shift, from hardware-bound precision to universal accessibility, is what makes this launch transformative," said Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO & Co-Founder of Haut.AI.

Next-Level Skin Detail

Face Analysis 3.0 doesn't just tell you if you have wrinkles or spots – it breaks them down. The system distinguishes between fine lines, deep wrinkles, freckles, sun spots, and more, providing the kind of precision dermatologists use in professional evaluations.

With over 29 measurable skin parameters (and this number is growing), it translates images into detailed, science-backed insights that can guide both skincare choices and product development. It's accurate whether you're using a professional machine, studio camera or a regular smartphone thanks to Haut.AI's LIQA™ (Live Image Quality Assurance) system, which helps users take high-quality, well-lit, and properly positioned selfies for accurate skin analysis.

Meet Face180°: The Multi-Angle Selfie

Instead of relying on one straight-on photo, the new Face180° feature captures three angles – front, left, and right – and merges them into one unified analysis. This removes blind spots and ensures lighting or head tilt don't skew measurements. The result? 30% more consistent and reliable readings.

Privacy-First and Lighting-Proof

Every image goes through Haut.AI's patented Skin Atlas technology, which strips away identifying features but keeps all the important skin data. The system also adjusts lighting and color automatically, so results reflect real skin changes – not shadows or camera filters.

Built by Scientists, and Made Available for Everyone

Face Analysis 3.0 was built to meet clinical research standards. The system translates its findings into standardized dermatology scores, making it easier for labs, skincare brands, and even doctors to compare data consistently across studies or product tests.

Why It Matters

For brands, this means better product matching and credibility – for example, being able to tell the difference between sun damage, freckles, and melasma.

For consumers, it means clear, visual results you can understand and trust – like seeing the number and location of acne spots instead of just a vague score.

"Face Analysis 3.0 isn't just an upgrade," said Georgievskaya. "It's a universal platform for precise, explainable, and ethical AI in beauty."

About Haut.AI

Haut.AI is a SaaS technology company at the forefront of generative AI-powered skincare personalization. Founded by scientists and AI innovators, Haut.AI collaborates with leading beauty brands, including Beiersdorf, Ulta Beauty, and Grupo Boticário.

