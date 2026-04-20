Haute Jets and 5WPR Publish The Haute Jets Wealth Migration Report, Documenting the Largest Single-Year Millionaire Relocation on Record

New research finds 142,000 millionaires relocating internationally in 2025, a record UK exodus of 16,500, 241,700 crypto millionaires globally, and record private aviation volume — with the private jet route map now mirroring the wealth migration map.

NEW YORK and MIAMI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haute Jets, the on-demand private aviation brand founded by Haute Living, and 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR and digital marketing firms in the United States, today published The Haute Jets Wealth Migration Report — a research report examining the largest single-year international wealth migration on record and the private aviation corridors that have formed around it.

The report synthesizes data from Henley & Partners, New World Wealth, Knight Frank, Bank of America, Campden Wealth, RBC, McKinsey, Mordor Intelligence, ARGUS TRAQPak, Avi-Go, WingX, the Internal Revenue Service, and leading trade press. Every claim is linked to its source. The full report is available free at https://www.hautejets.com/the-haute-jets-wealth-report, with no registration required.

Key findings:

142,000 millionaires are projected to relocate internationally in 2025 — the largest single-year figure on record, per the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025. Projections rise to 165,000 in 2026.

The United Kingdom is projected to lose –16,500 millionaires in 2025 — the largest single-year millionaire exodus from any country on record. Combined wealth leaving: $91.8 billion. Top destinations: UAE, United States (especially Florida), Italy, Switzerland, and Monaco.

The United Arab Emirates leads global wealth attraction with +9,800 net millionaire inflows, the fourth consecutive year at #1. Dubai alone is forecast to add 7,000+ new millionaires in 2026.

alone is forecast to add 7,000+ new millionaires in 2026. 241,700 crypto millionaires now exist globally per Henley's Crypto Wealth Report 2025 — up 40% year-over-year. 145,100 Bitcoin millionaires (up 70%), 450 crypto centi-millionaires, 36 crypto billionaires.

millionaires now exist globally per Henley's Wealth Report 2025 — up 40% year-over-year. 145,100 millionaires (up 70%), 450 centi-millionaires, 36 billionaires. Florida captured $20.7 billion in net AGI through US interstate migration in 2023 — nearly four times second-place Texas. Miami-Dade luxury home sales above $1M surged 147% between 2019 and 2024.

West Palm Beach luxury home prices rose 187.3% over the past decade — the fastest luxury price growth of any major US metro.

Global business jet departures reached a record 3.88 million in 2025, 34% above pre-pandemic 2019 levels. NetJets alone flew nearly 12% of all global business jet trips.

Charter services lead the private aviation market with 51.88% of 2025 revenue. Fractional ownership is the fastest-growing segment, projected at 12.18% CAGR through 2031.

The US Great Wealth Transfer is projected to move $124 trillion through 2048. Family offices now oversee more than $3 trillion globally.

"What the data shows in 2025 is not a softening of wealth migration — it is an acceleration and a diversification," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5WPR. "The old pattern of UK to Switzerland, New York to Florida, is now layered with crypto wealth moving to Dubai, Latin American capital landing in Miami, and a new generation relocating for tax structure as much as lifestyle. Every one of these migration events is a multi-home lifestyle being built. The private aviation industry sits at the intersection — and that intersection has never been more active."

"For Haute Jets, this research confirms what we see every day at the operational level," said Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Jets. "The New York-to-Miami corridor, the London-to-Dubai corridor, Miami-to-São Paulo, Miami-to-Caracas — these are not just private aviation routes. They are the physical connective tissue of a global UHNW class now living across three or four residences. Understanding where the wealth is moving is prerequisite to serving it."

The report also documents the institutional transformation of Miami into what market participants now call "Wall Street South": Citadel relocated its global headquarters from Chicago in 2022 and is building a $2.5 billion Norman Foster-designed tower on Brickell Bay, joined by Thoma Bravo, Point72, Elliott Management, Apollo, Starwood Capital, Blackstone, and Banco Santander. Miami Alts Week now draws 6,000+ attendees annually.

The private aviation volume story is equally stark. Part 91K fractional departures are up 75.5% since 2019. Ultra-long-range jet activity is up 70% versus 2019. Latin American private aviation grew 11% in 2025 — the second-fastest regional growth globally — with Brazil posting +45% year-over-year, Colombia +42%, and Venezuela +34%.

About Haute Jets

Haute Jets is the on-demand private aviation brand founded by Haute Living, the luxury lifestyle media company. Haute Living has been the authoritative voice in luxury media for two decades, connecting high-net-worth audiences with the brands, destinations, and experiences they value.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR and digital marketing agency, known for cutting-edge programs that engage businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. The agency continues to deliver a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communications for leading businesses, with more than 250 professionals serving clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations